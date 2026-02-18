2026 IEEE PRESIDENT-ELECT JILL GOSTIN RETURNS TO HOMETOWN OF PEORIA, ILLINOIS TO LAUNCH INDUSTRY AND COMMUNITY OUTREACH SUMMIT

PEORIA, Ill., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization and a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today announced that 2026 IEEE President-Elect Jill Gostin will be visiting her hometown of Peoria, Illinois, February 22–24 as part of the IEEE Industry & Community Outreach Summit , a multi-day program designed to strengthen STEM pathways, workforce development and community collaboration.

"Peoria is where my desire to apply mathematics and engineering in real-world ways was sparked as a child, so it holds a special place in my life," said Gostin, an IEEE Senior Member. "With its strong manufacturing and engineering legacy and a growing network of advanced manufacturing, healthcare technology, and logistics firms, Peoria is a compelling model of the very industry and collaboration-based community this IEEE Summit aims to advance."

The three-day IEEE event connects students, engineers, educators, and local leaders to promote the human side of engineering, lifelong learning, and pathways that support individuals throughout their technical careers. Gostin's vision for IEEE emphasizes lifelong engagement with the current and future STEM workforce to excite them about the possibilities of what they can achieve.

"To drive technology innovation forward, interdisciplinary collaboration among people with different perspectives and experiences is essential," Gostin added. "Collaborative environments have played a key role in shaping my career and my involvement with IEEE. It's exciting to be back in my hometown where it all began and to engage with the community."

Gostin is a Principal Research Scientist Emeritus at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI). Her work focused on sensor systems and software. She also served as the systems engineering, integration, and test lead in the software engineering and architecture division. She will begin her role as IEEE President on January 1, 2027.

IEEE is committed to professional growth, building sustainable relationships and empowering communities by strengthening regional STEM ecosystems. IEEE has many significant initiatives, empowering technology professionals in their careers through ongoing education, mentoring, and networking.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization and a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org .

Media contacts:

Monika Stickel

+1 732 562 6027

[email protected]

Francine Tardo

+1 732 465 5865

[email protected]

SOURCE IEEE