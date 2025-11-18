Axxess Launches Caregiver University to Elevate Caregiving Excellence

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, has launched Caregiver University as part of its Axxess Training and Certification program. This free material provides essential training for both caregivers and family members around the world to enhance their skills and confidence in delivering high-quality care at home.

Caregiver University features more than 40 courses designed to equip caregivers with practical knowledge and nonmedical skills they need to provide compassionate, quality care. Topics covered include post-hospital care essentials that support healing at home, understanding Medicare, managing burnout, setting boundaries and navigating family dynamics. These trainings promote better health outcomes and can help reduce hospital readmissions, leading to higher patient satisfaction.

"Caregivers are the heart and soul of care at home," said Tammy Ross, Executive Vice President of Professional Services at Axxess. "The devotion from caregivers makes it possible for people to experience the dignity, comfort, and healing that comes from receiving care in their own home. As a former CNA and family caregiver, I understand the profound impact of this work. Through Caregiver University, Axxess is equipping caregivers with the skills and support to do what they love."

The launch of Caregiver University reflects Axxess' broader mission to transform care at home by supporting those who provide it. This commitment is part of the reason Axxess was recently honored as the partner of the year by the National Alliance for Care at Home. The trainings ensure caregivers can deliver compassionate care while meeting professional requirements and improving outcomes for patients and families.

Axxess is the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations worldwide, its robust ecosystem empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care to more than 7 million patients. As a true partner committed to its clients' success, Axxess listens, adapts and innovates alongside them to meet today's challenges and prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. Recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work," Axxess is also the National Alliance for Care at Home's partner of the year award winner because of its collaborative culture that fuels innovation and excellence.

