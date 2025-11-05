Axxess Wins National Alliance for Care at Home's Care at Home Partner Award

Honor Highlights Outstanding Support Through Innovation and Advocacy

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home, won the Care at Home Partner Award at the National Alliance for Care at Home's inaugural Meeting and Expo. The award recognizes organizations that show outstanding support for advancing care at home through advocacy, innovative initiatives or meaningful contributions to the Alliance's mission.

"This honor reflects the incredible spirit of partnership and shared commitment that it takes to build the future of care in the home," said Axxess Founder and CEO John Olajide. "We are proud to stand arm-in-arm with the Alliance to advance care at home and advocate for providers to grow and serve their communities. Axxess will continue to innovate and collaborate to ensure the entire care at home industry has the technology and support they need to deliver the best possible care at home to millions around the world."

Axxess has a long history as a trusted partner in advancing care at home through collaboration, innovation and advocacy. The company actively supports the care at home industry by openly sharing its knowledge, resources, and expertise. Axxess is also deeply involved in the Alliance's advocacy efforts participating in strategy development, direct lobbying and grassroots mobilization efforts.

The advanced AI and mobile-first technologies from Axxess have empowered more than 800,000 care teams with solutions to deliver the highest quality care in the home. The company also works closely with a network of more than 100 interoperability and channel partner organizations to expand the power of its platform.

Alliance CEO Dr. Steve Landers added: "We are proud to honor Axxess with this award in recognition of their exceptional commitment to advancing care at home. Through their innovative technology solutions and steadfast advocacy for home health and hospice, Axxess has demonstrated the kind of leadership that drives our sector forward. Their meaningful contributions – whether through empowering providers with cutting-edge tools, supporting policy initiatives, or championing the value of home-based care – exemplify the collaborative spirit essential to our shared mission."

Axxess is the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations worldwide, its robust ecosystem empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care to more than 7 million patients. As a true partner committed to its clients' success, Axxess listens, adapts and innovates alongside them to meet today's challenges and prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. Recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work," Axxess fosters a collaborative culture that fuels innovation and excellence.

