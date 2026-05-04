2026 Jeep® Cherokee Overland Earns Wards 10 Best Interiors Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

2026 Jeep® Cherokee Overland recognized for interior and user experience interface

Quiet, comfortable interior brings the legendary Cherokee name into modern era with estimated 37 mpg combined

All-new Cherokee arriving at dealers now starting at $36,995, including destination

2026 Jeep Cherokee Interior

The all-new 2026 Jeep® Cherokee Overland earned a spot on the Wards Auto 10 Best Interiors and UX award list. The hybrid-powered Cherokee impressed with sharp interior style and a healthy dose of functional technology embedded in the cabin.

"We looked at four main motifs to make the 2026 Jeep Cherokee's interior a remarkable place: active, playful, practical, and progressive," said Ryan Nagode, vice president of Interior Design for Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge and Ram brands. "These pillars guided the team in crafting a design that blends quality, function and style in such an important launch like the all-new Cherokee."

Every 2026 Cherokee comes standard with the following interior features and technology:

10.25-inch full-color digital instrument cluster

12.3-inch infotainment screen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability

Jeep brand's award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system

Passive entry system

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist identification

Intersection Collision Assist

Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection

Drowsy Driver Detection

Active Driving Assist System (Level 2 driver-assistance system with adaptive cruise control)

Rear park assist with rear automatic emergency braking

The Cherokee Overland trim adds numerous appointments, such as a unique perforation for the leatherette upholstery for both the Arctic and Global Black color motifs offered and a standard dual pane sunroof. The Product Design Office at Stellantis also worked to keep sustainability in mind for the 2026 Cherokee with a conscious effort to choose non-leather or recycled materials throughout. In addition, customers will find a roomier cabin and 30% more cargo space than before, thanks to the STLA Large platform.

Wards selects 10 winners for the interior and user experience nominee roster through thorough testing with judges. This includes judges living with each vehicle through daily driving circumstances to evaluate fit and finish, quality and ease of use for the in-vehicle technology.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

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SOURCE Stellantis