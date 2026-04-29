One Million Strong: Jeep® Rubicon, Defining Off-road Capability for 85 Years, Hits Sales Milestone That Solidifies Legacy

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Iconic Jeep® Wrangler and Gladiator Rubicon models achieve a historic milestone, fueled by global demand and the passion of the Jeep owner community

One million Rubicon owners worldwide reflect the enduring appeal of Jeep brand's most capable nameplate

Earned the hard way, the milestone underscores Rubicon's legacy of uncompromising, factory-engineered trail capability

Jeep® Wrangler and Gladiator Rubicon hit one million sold globally, an achievement built on uncompromised capability and authentic, trail proven performance.

The Jeep® brand today celebrates a major milestone as the legendary Rubicon nameplate for Wrangler and Gladiator reaches one million units sold worldwide, reinforcing its long-standing reputation for uncompromised capability and authentic, trail-proven performance.

Introduced as the Jeep brand's ultimate expression of off-road capability, the Rubicon trim has become the gold standard for trail performance, pairing uncompromising capability with the freedom and authenticity that define the Jeep brand. One million Rubicon owners worldwide have chosen the vehicle for its unmatched ability to conquer extreme terrain while remaining versatile enough for everyday driving.

"Reaching one million Jeep Rubicon vehicles sold is a powerful testament to the passion of our owners and the unmatched authenticity of the Jeep brand," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO, Jeep brand. "For decades, Rubicon has represented the purest expression of Jeep off-road capability. That legacy has been shaped not just by our engineers, but by the global community of off-road enthusiasts who push these vehicles to their limits and inspire us to raise the bar. We continue to listen to our customers, and every evolution of Rubicon reflects what they value most, authentic capability, proven durability and meaningful innovation delivered at a better value."

Named after the legendary Rubicon Trail in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was introduced in 2003 as a purpose-built expression of off-road capability. Twenty years ago, a small group of enthusiastic Jeep engineers, affectionately known as the "Lunatic Fringe," with grit, determination and their personal credit cards, set out to design, engineer and develop the most capable Wrangler ever. The result was the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, a vehicle that exceeded expectations because it was built from the start around what Jeep customers truly wanted.

Since its debut in 2003, Jeep Rubicon has set the standard for factory-engineered, off-road capability by delivering purpose-built hardware straight from the factory. The original Wrangler Rubicon introduced features like Tru-Lok locking differentials, a Rock-Trac 4:1 transfer case and heavy-duty underbody protection, establishing a strong foundation that has evolved with each generation through innovations, including disconnecting sway bars, brake traction control and enhanced recovery hardware.

Today, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Rubicon models build on that legacy with advanced traction-management technology, Off-Road+ modes, Selec-Speed Control with Sand/Stuck recovery, lockers usable in high-range four-wheel drive, available WARN winches and available tires up to 35 inches, blending legendary mechanical strength with modern intelligence to deliver unmatched trail capability and confidence.

Wrangler Rubicon remains America's best-selling open-air vehicle, offering an available best-in-class crawl ratio and towing up to 5,000 lbs., with the capability customers expect from a vehicle built to conquer demanding terrain. Jeep Gladiator Rubicon extends the same DNA into the pickup segment, delivering capability unique to its class, including advanced 4x4 technology, solid axles, open-air freedom, impressive towing capability of up to 7,700 lbs. and up to 1,720-lb. payload, earning its distinction as the only Trail Rated pickup truck.

The success of the Rubicon nameplate goes well beyond the vehicle itself, reflecting the vibrant global Jeep community. From organized trail events like the Easter Jeep Safari and off-road clubs to iconic destinations, including Moab, Utah, and the Rubicon Trail, Jeep Rubicon designers, engineers, owners and enthusiasts have all played a defining role in shaping modern off-road culture.

Building on the Rubicon legacy, the Jeep brand is in the midst of rolling out a yearlong series of limited-run Wrangler and Gladiator models through its Twelve 4 Twelve and Convoy product-drop programs. The special editions to date include the Whitecap and Rockslide Rubicon models for both Wrangler and Gladiator, as well as the Shadow Ops Rubicon for Gladiator. Together, these drops reinforce the Rubicon nameplate's versatility and enduring appeal within the Jeep brand portfolio.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

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SOURCE Stellantis