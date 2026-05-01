Stellantis Announces Drive for Design 2026 Winners, Showcases Next-generation Student Designers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Top student creators recognized for imagining the next generation of Street and Racing Technology (SRT) vehicles

Winners selected across four age groups: kindergarten-third grade, fourth-sixth grade, seventh-ninth grade, 10th - 12th grade

Felix Bucaro, a 12th grade student from Wisconsin, is the grand prize winner of the Stellantis Drive for Design 2026 contest. The year's theme, "Design the Future of Fast," challenged aspiring creators to push boundaries, think boldly and reimagine what high-performance mobility could look like in the years ahead in a next-generation SRT vehicle using one of Stellantis' iconic brands, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® or Ram.

Six creative talents are recognized by the Stellantis North America design team as winners of the Drive for Design 2026 contest.

This year's theme, "Design the Future of Fast," challenged aspiring creators to push boundaries, think boldly and reimagine what high-performance mobility could look like in the years ahead in a next-generation SRT vehicle using one of Stellantis' iconic brands, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® or Ram.

Now in its 14th year and hosted by the Stellantis North America design team, Drive for Design expanded for the first time beyond its original high school format. The all-new Drive for Design Junior was added, giving even the youngest visionaries, U.S. students from kindergarten through ninth grade, a chance to showcase their creativity.

"We challenged the students to create a futuristic performance vehicle using key SRT attributes of speed, power and attitude, and the winners blew the doors off," said Mark Trostle, vice president of Ram Truck, Mopar and SRT exterior design. "The imagination and talent we've seen over the years was seriously notched up with the SRT design theme and definitely adds to the excitement of the return of our in-house performance division for the next generation."

2026 Drive for Design winners (Grades 10-12)

First place: Felix Bucaro, 12th grade, Wisconsin

Second place: Owen Bronson, 12th grade, Michigan, finished among the top three for the third consecutive year

Third place: Javier Espino, 11th grade, Michigan

Prize packages

First-place winner receives:

Eligibility for a Summer Design Internship with the Ram and SRT Design Studio

Winning sketch to be featured on Stellantis North America social media platforms

Invitation to serve as a student judge for the prestigious EyesOn Design at Ford House car show in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, on Father's Day, June 21, 2026

Second- and third-place winners receive:

Virtual networking opportunity with the Stellantis North America Design Team

Sketches to be featured on Stellantis North America social media platforms

Invitation to serve as a student judge for the prestigious EyesOn Design at Ford House car show in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, on Father's Day, June 21, 2026

Scholarship to College for Creative Studies three-week Pre-college Summer Experience "Transportation Design" program. July 12-31, 2026

2026 Drive for Design Junior Winners

Grades 7-9:

Jaxon Brobst, eighth grade, Ohio

Grades 4-6:

Richie LeBlanc, fifth grade, Michigan

Grades kindergarten-3

Catherine Codouni, first grade, Michigan

Junior prize packages include:

A virtual or in-person classroom visit with Stellantis North America designers

Premium, professional-quality art supplies

An official Drive for Design poster, autographed by the SRT Design Team

Two tickets to the prestigious EyesOn Design at Ford House in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, held on Father's Day, June 21, 2026

Notable Alumni from Past Drive of Design Competitions:

2025 winner: Ryan Panizzoli (Plymouth, Michigan), third high school student intern

2024 winner: Rohan Seiber (Portola Valley, California), second high school student intern

2016 winner: Ben Treinen (Loveland, Ohio), Ram Truck Interior Design Studio employee

2015 winner: Dongwon Kim (Cupertino, California), former employee and intern

2023 winner: Rocco Morales (Northville, Michigan), first high school student intern

2021 winner: Vincent Piaskowski (Birmingham, Michigan), former intern

2020 winner: Job Skandera (Santa Rosa, California), former intern

2019 winner: Max Cooper (Miami, Florida), former intern

2015 winner: Josh Blundo (Moultonborough, New Hampshire), former intern

2014 winner: Alex Fischer (Rochester, Michigan), former intern

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands in North America includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Peugeot and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrated 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

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SOURCE Stellantis