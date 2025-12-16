2026 KIA SORENTO EARNS 2025 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD

Latest recognition brings Kia's 2025 IIHS TSP+ total to five models

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Kia Sorento has been awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) highest safety rating, the 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation, for models built after September 2025. This award brings Kia's total to five vehicles earning a TSP+ recognition in 2025, reflecting strong overall performance under the IIHS's most rigorous testing protocols to date. The Kia models that have earned a 2025 IIHS TSP+ rating are:

The 2026 Kia Sorento has been awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) highest safety rating, the 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation, for models built after September 2025.

2026 Sorento (models built after September 2025)

2026 Sportage (models built after May 2025)

2025 K4 (models built after January 2025)

2025 EV9

2025 Telluride

"Kia continues to raise the bar by delivering vehicles that combine performance, technology and safety," said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Under more stringent safety standards, five Kia models have earned IIHS' top safety designation. These results reflect our focus on meeting safety criteria and offering our customers advanced safety features they value."

To qualify for 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the small overlap front, updated moderate overlap front and updated side tests. It also must earn an acceptable or good rating for pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels. For more information on the changes to the award criteria, visit IIHS.org.

The 2026 Kia Sorento earned "Good" ratings for its standard front crash prevention systems for both vehicle-to-vehicle and pedestrians. The 2026 Sorento comes standard with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)1, which is designed to detect pedestrians, cyclists in front of the vehicle, and oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (FCA-JT), and can help prevent collisions with them under certain circumstances.

The boldly designed SUV, available in gas, hybrid and PHEV variants, features an upscale interior and X-Pro variants that boast a more rugged appeal. For 2026, the Sorento comes standard with a new Terrain Mode on AWD2-equipped models.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

_______________________________ 1 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 2 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

SOURCE Kia America