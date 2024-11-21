2026 KIA SPORTAGE DEBUTS AT LA AUTO SHOW ADVANCING DESIGN, INNOVATION, AND TECHNOLOGY

Kia's Top Selling Model Offers Enhancements Across All Three Powertrains – ICE, HEV, PHEV

"Opposites United" design philosophy takes on a more confident and refined style with Kia's LED star map lighting and distinctive amber DRLs

New driver-centric dual 12.3-in. panoramic displays 1 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard on all trims

Available new 10-in. Head-up Display (HUD)

Electrified lineup becomes even more desirable with the addition of sporty S and rugged X-Line turbo hybrid trims

Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) 2 suite now includes available Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Direct Oncoming Detection & Avoidance, next level HDA2 and Front/Side/Rear Parking Distance Warning

Available Digital Key offers the ability to lock/unlock/start using a smart device

New Terrain mode (Snow, Mud, Sand) on X-Line, X-Pro Prestige, and all AWD trims 2

A more powerful than before turbo hybrid powertrain

Segment-up roominess with impressive rear legroom and cargo room

New Digital Features and Services through Kia Connect3

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Kia Sportage compact SUV debuted today at the Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) with an extensive list of enhancements in design, innovation, technology and convenience. As Kia's longest running nameplate, the Sportage undergoes its most significant change since the fifth-generation model launched almost three years ago. The 2026 Sportage delivers more of everything for today's savvy, adventurous and eco-conscious consumers across three distinct powertrain variants – ICE, Turbo Hybrid (HEV), and Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) – with an expansive trim range that includes the rugged and capable X-Line and X-Pro Prestige trims.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/kia/9239855-en-2026-kia-sportage-debuts-at-la-auto-show

Exuding the brand's "Opposites United" design philosophy, the Sportage takes on a more confident look with front and rear design enhancements. Inside, the Sportage brings more technology upgrades than ever, from Kia's innovative Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) with a standard curved 12.3-inch touchscreen display1 to an all-new available 10-inch head-up display (HUD) that communicates pertinent information including ADAS2 functions and turn-by-turn directions. There's also a roster of Digital Key features for remote lock/unlock/start capabilities via compatible smart devices.

The 2026 Sportage offers something for everyone, with an expansive lineup that includes a new sporty S and capable X-Line trim for the Sportage HEV. Sportage models with the turbo hybrid powertrain also get an uptick in horsepower, while X-Line, X-Pro and all AWD models gain more confidence with standard Terrain Mode (Snow, Mud, Sand).2

The robust Sportage ICE lineup includes the LX, EX, SX, SX-Prestige, X-Line, and X-Pro Prestige trims. The Sportage X-Pro Prestige allows drivers to venture further into nature with off-road ready features. The Sportage HEV comes in LX, S (new), EX, X-Line (new), and SX-Prestige, while the Sportage PHEV comes in X-Line and X-Line Prestige.

Certain Sportage trims are assembled in the U.S.,4 alongside the award-winning Telluride, Sorento, and all-electric EV6 and EV9 at Kia's manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia. The 2026 Sportage is expected to arrive in Kia showrooms in Q2 of next year and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

Eye-Catching Design

Befitting of Kia's "Opposites United" design philosophy, smooth, soft surfaces are offset by rugged, sheer forms, combining off-road confidence with cutting edge modern cues. New design elements include:

Front and rear bumpers

Distinct styling for X-Line models

Revised lighting: Stacked LED headlight design with optional cube-style projection Amber LED "Star Map" daytime running lights (DRLs) LED "Star Map" taillights with transparent design (standard rear combination type)

Newly available 17-inch, 18-inch, and 19-inch alloy wheel designs

A Cabin Aimed at Connectivity, Comfort and Convenience

Significant interior enhancements turn the cabin into a premium living space with new tech and connectivity features:

Newly integrated Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) with 12.3-inch LCD display 1 , over-the-air (OTA) updates, and wireless Android Auto 5 and Apple CarPlay 6 with Kia Connect, 3 depending on trim, can unlock the full potential of your Kia, giving you access to advanced features, such as the ability to start your vehicle remotely, precondition your cabin, check vehicle lock status, schedule maintenance, plan your route and more.

, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Kia Connect, depending on trim, can unlock the full potential of your Kia, giving you access to advanced features, such as the ability to start your vehicle remotely, precondition your cabin, check vehicle lock status, schedule maintenance, plan your route and more. All-new available 10-inch Head-up Display (HUD) compliments new technology functions; integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (HEV and PHEV Only) and turn-by-turn directions.

Standard Smart Key with push button start offers remote start capability and supports OTA updates to introduce new features that enrich the ownership experience; Available Digital Key 2.0 Premium offers the ability to lock/unlock/start using smart devices without needing to carry a key fob, and also allows sharing the digital key with family and friends.

Kia Connect 3 services provide advanced embedded connectivity with: Wi-Fi Hotspot 7 connects up to five devices to 4G LTE-based internet Kia Access App with compatibility through Apple and Android-based smartwatches to access features like remote climate control, door lock/unlock and more Peace of mind with stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization capability Connected Routing: Cloud-based system calculates the optimal route using real-time maps and predicted traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users Smart Speaker Integration lets customers use Amazon Alexa 8 or Google Assistant 9 enabled smart speakers or devices to remotely control some functions

services provide advanced embedded connectivity with: New Digital Features and Services through Kia Connect4 will elevate the driving experience further by streaming music, connecting personal devices with the Wi-Fi Hotspot, and even allowing the owner to customize the infotainment experience with their favorite NBA team to showcase their team spirit. Available through the Kia Connect Store, these features would allow Kia customers to personalize their car and offer the ability to add more features through OTA updates.

In addition, Sportage offers an array of available technology to assist drivers from moment to moment:

Multi-function audio/climate touchpad sits beneath the multimedia screen; switching between functions is now more natural, whether it's changing your preferred temperature setting or adjusting the volume

360-degree Surround-View Monitor 10 with 3D view is designed to provide a bird's-eye view of the vehicle's surroundings, and for added peace of mind, Remote 360 View is accessible with Kia Connect 3

with 3D view is designed to provide a bird's-eye view of the vehicle's surroundings, and for added peace of mind, Remote 360 View is accessible with Kia Connect Harman Kardon premium audio system 11

premium audio system Wireless charging12 pad built inside the upper tray

Other notable interior features include:

Optional power folding outside mirrors for parking in tight spaces

Optional heated rear seats (HEV and PHEV only) offer cold weather comfort for rear passengers

New accent trims for instrument panel, center console and door panels reduce fingerprint smudges

The Sportage continues to offer a spacious interior and flexible cargo room:

41.3-inches of rear legroom with plenty of space to keep your rear passengers comfortable 3

Rear cargo capacity of up to 39.6 cu-ft. of space lets you take your gear along for the journey or to tackle your weekend projects. 3

Dual-level cargo floor provides flexible cargo carrying capabilities (standard on ICE and HEV; not available on PHEV).

New Trims and Options Packages

The Sportage adds two new turbocharged Hybrid trim levels for 2026 (S and X-Line) with the following key features:

S Hybrid: 12.3-in. touchscreen display with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Fr/Rr USB-C charging ports, Smart Key with push button start, power driver's seat with heated front seats, Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW)/Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA)/Safe Exit Assist (SEA), heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicator, 18-in. dark alloy wheels, and gloss black grille and window trims.

X-Line Hybrid: 12.3-in. touchscreen display with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Fr/Rr USB-C charging ports, wireless charging, power driver's seat, SynTex seating with heated front seats, BCW/RCCA/SEA, heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicator, LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, overhead LED interior lighting, smart power liftgate, 19-inch black alloy wheels and gloss black grille, bumper, badging and window trims.

There are also two new options packages:

LX Convenience Package: Power driver's seat, BCW/RCCA/SEA, heated outside mirrors with LED indicator.

X-Line Technology Package: 12.3-inch ccNC Navigation/TFT cluster, Surround View Monitor (SVM)/Blind View Monitor (BVM), Harmon Kardon premium audio, two-position driver's seat & outside mirror memory, power folding outside mirrors, and LED fog lights.

Diverse Engine Lineup

Whether you're an urban adventurer, an off-pavement explorer, or a highway commuter, there's a Sportage for you. Both Turbo HEV and Turbo PHEV powertrains have been refined with an uptick power.

Sportage ICE: 2.5-liter I-4 8-speed automatic transmission FWD/AWD 187 horsepower est. 3500 lb. towing capacity



Sportage HEV: 1.6-liter turbo gasoline direct injection (GDI) and 47.7kW motor (revised system) 6-speed automatic transmission FWD/AWD 231 horsepower est. (+4 HP over previous model year) 2000 lb. towing capacity



Sportage PHEV: 1.6-liter turbo gasoline direct injection (GDI) and 72kW motor (revised system) 6-speed automatic transmission AWD 268 horsepower est. (+7 HP over previous model year) 2000 lb. towing capacity



Available Active AWD2 uses electro-hydraulic coupling with center-locking differential to actively distribute power between front and rear wheels depending on road and driving conditions. Add to that driver-selectable Terrain Mode (Snow, Mud, Sand)2 for X-Line, X-Pro Prestige, and all AWD models.

Ruggedness Retained: X-Line and X-Pro

For gasoline-powered variants, the 2026 Sportage continues to offer X-Line and X-Pro Prestige trims. Both come standard with an Active AWD system and a unique tread-like stitching pattern on SynTex synthetic leather-trimmed seats.

Sportage X-Line blends confident and rugged design:

Unique front and rear bumper and skid plate-shaped molding

Kia's LED star map lighting and distinctive amber DRLs complimented with dark styling elements for a more aggressive image

Active All-Wheel Drive System with Terrain Mode (Snow, Mud, Sand) 2

Side mirrors, roof rack and window surrounds finished in gloss black for a distinctive look

Raised roof rack rails to support adventure-ready accessories

Exclusive 19-inch wheels with all-season tires

Sportage X-Pro Prestige has off-road hardware to match its design elements, including:

B.F. Goodrich all-terrain tires 13

17-inch matte black off-road wheels

Active All-Wheel Drive System with Terrain Mode (Snow, Mud, Sand) 2

LED fog lights and LED Projector headlights

Heated windshield and wiper washer nozzles

Exclusive two-tone roof design

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

As with all offerings across the Kia product portfolio, there's a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.14 New features to Sportage in this area include:

Standard Auto Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Car Detection: Designed to use sensors and a camera to scan the road ahead for potential hazards and is designed to automatically apply the brakes when a potential collision is detected.

Optional Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Direct Oncoming Detection & Avoidance plus next level Highway Driving Assist 2: Employs forward-facing camera, radar sensors, and navigation data. The available system can assist with maintaining a predetermined speed and distance from the vehicle detected ahead of you in certain circumstances. The system can also assist with steering wheel control when changing lanes (activated by the turn signal) and evasive steering assist.

Standard Hands on Detection (HOD): Direct HOD sensor is designed to determine whether the driver is holding the steering wheel, issuing warnings when necessary.

Optional Parking Distance Warning: Forward/Side/Reverse (PDW-F/S/R): Designed to provide a warning to help avoid collision with pedestrians or objects around the vehicle at low speeds. PDW-F/R is standard.

