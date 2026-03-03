KIA AMERICA POSTS RECORD FEBRUARY SALES

Telluride achieves all-time highest monthly sales within first month of nationwide 2027 model year availability

Seven Kia models post year-over-year sales increases – Carnival, Sportage, and K4 achieve best-ever February sales records

Hybrid models deliver best-ever February sales, up 53 percent year-over-year

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America's record-breaking streak continued into February with sales of 66,005 units, a 4 percent increase over February 2025. Sales of Kia's hybrid models also reached a new February record, increasing 53 percent over the same period last year.

Seven Kia models – Telluride (+37 percent); Carnival (+31 percent); K5 (+21 percent); Niro (+20 percent); Seltos (+14 percent); Sportage (+6 percent); and K4 (+3 percent) – posted year-over-year sales increases. Carnival, Sportage and K4 each achieved best-ever February sales records, while Telluride set a new all-time monthly sales record with 13,198 units sold, driven by the launch of the redesigned model.

"Interest in the Kia brand throughout the U.S. is growing by leaps and bounds and the all-new 2027 Telluride is the reason. Just as we launched the second-generation SUV, Telluride achieved its highest-ever monthly sales, underscoring the sustained interest in and ongoing popularity of this segment leading model," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Our diverse vehicle lineup continues to attract new customers as well as maintain repeat customers, trends that we fully expect to continue."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also made additional announcements, including:

The all-new 2027 Telluride Hybrid began production at the Kia Georgia plant in West Point – which recently produced its five millionth vehicle, a milestone that was commemorated at an event attended by Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia. The occasion underscored Kia's continued investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities and its long-term commitment to innovation and growth in the United States.

The 2026 Kia K4 compact sedan was named MotorWeek's Drivers' Choice for Best Family Car in 2026. The K4 was recognized for its dynamic styling, spacious interior, advanced technology and standard ADAS features.

The Kia EV9 was honored with two high-profile industry awards from Cars.com and Kelley Blue Book: The 2026 EV9 was named the Cars.com Best Electric Vehicle, marking the second consecutive year the three-row electric SUV has been awarded the honor. This recognition builds on the EV9's recent designation as Cars.com's Top 3-Row EV Pick reflecting its leadership in range, charging performance, family friendly design and overall EV excellence. For the third consecutive year, the Kia EV9 was once again the "Best 3-Row Electric Vehicle" according to the experts at Kelley Blue Book. In making their decision, the editors highlighted EV9's compelling combination of price, power, range, design and available technology.

Five Kia models were named winners of the 2026 Car and Driver Editors' Choice awards, which recognizes vehicles that deliver top-notch performance, value, and driving enjoyment within their respective segments. All five Kia vehicles are repeat honorees from last year, including the K5 sedan which has earned a spot on the list every year since its debut as a 2021 model. Minivans: 2026 Kia Carnival and 2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid Electric Compact SUV: 2026 Kia EV6 Electric Mid-size SUV: 2026 Kia EV9 Mid-size Family Sedan: 2026 Kia K5





MONTH OF FEBRUARY FEBRUARY YEAR TO DATE Model 2026 2025 2026 2025 EV9 819 1,360 1,493 2,592 EV6 600 1,275 1,140 2,817 K4/Forte 11,864 11,669 23,506 23,285 K5 6,053 4,991 12,329 9,348 Soul 1,025 4,006 2,756 7,560 Niro 1,783 1,485 4,953 2,687 Seltos 4,209 3,707 9,487 6,547 Sportage 13,901 13,072 27,885 24,429 Sorento 6,748 7,699 12,652 14,570 Telluride 13,198 9,599 22,622 18,370 Carnival 5,805 4,440 11,684 8,105 Total 66,005 63,303 130,507 120,310

