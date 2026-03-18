First-Ever Battery-Electric ES Models Will Be Joined by a New ES Hybrid for 2026

Multi-Pathway Platform, Interior and Exterior Styling Shared with New ES 350h Hybrid

Front-Wheel-Drive ES 350e and All-Wheel-Drive ES 500e Models Available in Premium and Luxury Trims

ES 350e Has a 307-Mile EPA-Estimated Total Driving Range Rating

ES 350e Luxury Trim Offers Executive Package with Power Adjustable, Heated and Ventilated and Massaging Rear Seats and Ottoman

Latest Lexus Interface Debuts with 14.-in. Touchscreen and 12.3-in. Multi-Information Display

2026 ES upgrades to Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 (LSS+ 4.0)

2026 ES 350e Expected to Arrive in Dealerships in April with $47,500 Base MSRP

PLANO, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The eighth-generation Lexus ES is now on sale, with the long-running luxury sedan's first-ever battery-electric (BEV) models arriving in dealerships ahead of the upcoming 2026 ES 350h hybrid models. Every 2026 Lexus ES shares new styling inside and out; a multi-pathway platform capable of supporting internal combustion and all-electric powertrains; and the latest Lexus Interface touchscreen and digital Multi-Information Display (MID) ahead of the driver.

What's New

2026 LEXUS ES LAUNCHES WITH BATTERY-ELECTRIC MODELS, NEW HYBRID COMING SOON

The multi-pathway vehicle platform shared by the ES 350e and ES 500e models is a first not only for ES but also the Lexus brand. The upcoming 2026 ES 350h Hybrid utilizes the same platform and shares the same overall design—except for minor model-specific details. The 2026 ES 350e is powered by a single electric motor and is front-wheel drive (FWD); the ES 500e has dual electric motors (one in front, one in rear) and all-wheel drive (AWD); both ES BEV models share a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery.

Every 2026 ES includes a new 12.3-inch driver Multi-Information Display, as well as the latest Lexus Interface infotainment system with a 14.0-inch touchscreen. The ES also upgrades to the newest Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 (LSS+ 4.0) active safety and convenience feature suite. For the first time, an optional Executive package (available on ES 350e Luxury trim only) upgrades the ES' rear outboard seats with power adjustments, heating and ventilation functions, a massage feature, power rear window sunshade, and an ottoman on the passenger side.

Design and Platform | Lexus-First Multi-Pathway Platform, Eye-Catching Looks

The 2026 Lexus ES' multi-pathway platform is an evolution of the previous-generation ES' TNGA-K underpinnings, adapted to support both internal-combustion and all-electric powertrains. ES 350e and ES 500e models situate their 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery packs in the floor beneath the passenger compartment and drive motors at the front and (on ES 500e trims) rear axles. The ES 350h includes a fuel tank, hybrid battery beneath the rear seat, and Lexus' sixth-generation gas-electric hybrid system powering either the front wheels or, with available all-wheel drive (AWD), all four wheels.

Every 2026 ES shares a body shell and styling inspired by the rakish Lexus LF-ZC concept. L-shaped LED running lights sit above Dual LED headlights and flank a pinched surface evocative of Lexus' spindle grille design and a prominent body shoulder line rises from behind the front wheels to meet the wraparound LED Blade taillamp with illuminated logo, visually lengthening the ES' sleek shape. The angular, contrasting-color character line along each bodyside is another LF-ZC homage.

Dimensionally larger than the seventh-generation ES, the 2026 ES BEVs' 3.1-inch-longer wheelbase and additional 2.2 inches of width, 6.5 inches in length, and 4.5 inches in height increases most interior space measurements. Front seat headroom is up by 0.8 inch, rear seat headroom by 0.4 inch, and rear seat legroom increases by 1.4 inches. Front seat shoulder room grows by 1.6 inches while front-seat hip room expands by 1.9 inches. With the front and rear hip points higher than in the previous ES, ease of ingress and egress is enhanced.

Electronic door latch releases are standard and include Safe Exit Assist, which is designed to alert occupants to approaching traffic and, on the ES350e and ES 500e Luxury trims, a soft-close feature is added. The ES 350e and ES 500e models also feature a specific, smoother front-end design with minimal apertures that help achieve a low 0.25 drag coefficient and, unlike the ES 350h, the all-electric ES models include a power-opening charge port door on their front passenger-side fenders.

Every ES comes standard with 19-inch aluminum wheels. The ES 350e can be optioned with multi-spoke 21-inch wheels while the ES 500e has available 21-inch wheels with an aerodynamic spoke design. Wavelength and Copper Crest paint colors are newly available on the ES, alongside Caviar, Ultra White, Cloudburst Gray, and Iridium that were offered on the seventh-generation ES.

Inside, the ES marries minimalist design with new technology while maintaining the premium materials and luxurious feel for which the ES is traditionally known. ES 350e and ES 500e Premium trims include NuLuxe®-trimmed seating and embossed door panel accents and micro-geometric pattern dashboard trim, as well as Thematic Ambient Illumination.

Luxury trims upgrade to semi-aniline leather-trimmed seating and Thematic Ambient Illumination with Bamboo Layering, a new LED-backlit layered bamboo wood-trimmed door panel design, along with bamboo trim on the and center console.

A new steering wheel with "L E X U S" spelled out horizontally in the brand's latest font faces the driver along with a 12.3-inch Multi-Information Display. On the center console is a toggle shift lever alongside buttons for Park, the electronic parking brake release, and the Brake Hold feature. A 14.0-inch touchscreen with the latest Lexus Interface on the dashboard is positioned above a soft-touch horizontal control panel with backlit temperature, defroster, and defogger buttons for the standard dual-zone climate control system. To the left of the steering wheel, the same panel houses buttons for the standard Lexus Memory system controls for the driver's seat; on Luxury trims with passenger-side Lexus Memory, the passenger-seat memory controls are on the passenger side of the dashboard strip. On ES 350e and ES 500e Luxury trims, the soft-touch panel also includes buttons for Advanced Park with Remote Park (requires a compatible smartphone with Bluetooth® connectivity) and the Panoramic View Monitor.

The ES 350e Luxury trim offers a newly available Executive package which transforms the rear seat area into an upscale cocoon with a 4-way power-adjustable seat (passenger side) that includes a recline function and deployable ottoman, a 2-way power-adjustable seat (driver's side), heated and ventilated outboard rear seats with a massage function, plush headrests, and a multi-zone automatic climate control system with rear-seat controls in the center armrest. In addition, the Executive package includes two additional USB-C ports.

Technology | New Lexus Interface and Displays

Battery electric power isn't the only technological advancement for the 2026 ES BEV models. Occupants can interact with the latest Lexus Interface via the 12.3-inch Multi-Information Display and 14.0-inch touchscreen standard on every ES 350e and ES 500e. The refreshed on-screen experience includes elevated design, greater ease of use, and a new home menu capable of displaying multiple widgets of information at once. Key menus are accessible via large on-screen tiles and the system supports simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity. An integrated Drive Recorder is included on ES BEV models as well as over the air (OTA) updates via remote software for the Lexus Interface system (5G network dependent).

A wireless device charger and wireless Apple CarPlay®and Android Auto™ compatibility are standard on ES 350e and ES 500e and a dual front-seat wireless device charger is optional. With an active Wi-Fi Connect* trial or subscription, Integrated Streaming allows for integration of a Spotify® music subscription. A SiriusXM® with 360L 3-month trial is standard. Premium trims include a 10-speaker Lexus Premium Sound System and Luxury trims include a 17-speaker 1,800-watt Mark Levinson® PurePlay Surround Sound System.

SmartAccess keyless entry is standard on every ES 350e and ES 500e. Luxury trims add Auto Easy Close soft-close door latching and Digital Key 2.0 capability (requires an active Remote Connect* trial or subscription) which enables Lexus guests to use their compatible smartphone as a key for their ES (capable of unlocking and locking the doors and starting the car). A knee-level radiant heater for the driver and front-seat passenger is standard on ES 350e and ES 500e Luxury trims and optional on Premium trims.

Connected technologies available on the 2026 ES BEV models are:

Cloud Navigation

With an active Drive Connect* trial or subscription, this cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance. Three-year Drive Connect trial included.

Intelligent Assistant

With an active Drive Connect* trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant ushers in a new era of convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation, and occupied seat detection capabilities for greater voice recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey, Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia and climate control. Three-year Drive Connect trial included.

Remote Connect*

With an active Remote Connect* trial or subscription, owners/lessees can use the Lexus app to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the engine, adjust the climate control, check vehicle health and more. Three-year Remote Connect trial included.

Safety Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, Safety Connect* can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports. Five-year trial included.

Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, Service Connect* can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports. Five-year trial included.

Wi-Fi Connect*

Enables hotspot function for up to five devices; service provided by AT&T with 30-day/unlimited data trial included.

*5G network dependent.

Powertrain, Suspension, and Steering | First All-Electric ES, Competitive Driving Range

Every ES 350e and ES 500e uses the same 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is located in the ES' floor beneath the passenger compartment. The ES 350e has a single 221-hp permanent magnet synchronous electric motor powering the front wheel, and an estimated 0-60 mph time of 7.4 seconds.

The ES 500e includes the same 221-hp front motor as the ES 350e and adds a 118-hp permanent magnet synchronous electric motor to the rear axle for a combined net total output of 338 hp and DIRECT4 all-wheel drive (AWD). With more power and DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive traction, it is quicker than the ES 350e with an estimated 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds.

DIRECT4 drive force distribution control uses vehicle wheel speed, acceleration and steering angle sensor information to control the front-to-rear torque distribution between 100:0 and 0:100. When launching from a stop, and during straight-line acceleration, the system uses a front-to-rear torque distribution between 60:40 and 40:60 to minimize vehicle pitch and help achieve a direct acceleration feel.

The ES 350e has a 307-mile EPA-estimated total driving range rating per full charge with the standard 19-inch wheels. With the available 21-inch wheels, the ES 350e has a 292-mile EPA-estimated total driving range rating. The ES 500e has a 276-mile EPA-estimated total driving range rating per full charge with the standard 19-inch wheels and, with the available 21-inch wheels, the ES 500e has a 272-mile EPA-estimated total driving range rating per full charge.

The Lexus Driving Signature on the ES 350e and ES 500e helps minimize vibration and road noise for a quiet, comfortable and refined ride quality while maintaining dynamic handling capabilities for a modern, elegant driving experience. Laminated side window glass further helps minimize noise intrusion into the cabin.

Charging | Under Ideal Conditions, DC Fast Charging in About 30 Minutes, Convenient NACS Port Included

ES 350e and ES 500e models include a power-operated charge port door on their passenger-side front fender, behind which is a North American Charging System (NACS) J3400-style charge port. Lexus includes a CCS (J1772)-to-NACS plug adapter with every ES BEV, making the sedan compatible with currently over 76,000 Level 2 and Level 3 public charging stations nationwide (see https://driveelectric.gov/stations).

Under ideal conditions, an onboard 11-kW AC charger enables Level 2 charging in about 7 hours and Level 3 charging from 10 percent to 80 percent can take about 28 minutes with charging speeds of up to 150 kW. A dual-voltage AC charging cable supporting Level 1 (120V) and Level 2 (240V) inputs is standard on the ES 350e and ES 500e. Battery Preconditioning further helps optimize charging speeds at various ambient temperatures by adjusting the battery pack's temperature and can be activated directly via the touchscreen or automatically activated when setting a public charger as the destination using the Cloud Navigation feature (automatic activation requires an active Drive Connect* trial or subscription).

The Lexus app (Version 3.0-3.1.1 release) has enhanced features specific to ES BEV owners/lessees, including a new Find Station quick link (for locating public charging stations) in the on-screen Range status bar, an EV Knowledge Hub, and Charging Partners and EV Wallet grouped together in a new layout under Charge Station Settings. Certain services require an active Remote Connect* trial or subscription.

As with other 2026 model-year Lexus BEV products, the 2026 ES 350e and ES 500e include Plug & Charge capability with an active Remote Connect* trial or subscription which allows owners/lessees to initiate charging and payment at compatible public charging networks simply by plugging in after a one-time enrollment setup through the Lexus app.

To further complement the BEV ecosystem, Lexus recently introduced support for Apple Maps EV Routing* which can help access real-time vehicle information to efficiently navigate iPhone users to compatible chargers on the way to their destinations, taking into account factors like battery performance and elevation changes.

*5G network dependent.

Safety and Convenience | Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 Brings Expanded Active Safety Suite

Making its debut on the 2026 ES, Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 (LSS+4.0) introduces more natural and human-like active safety interventions, among other refinements and feature additions, to the brand's suite of key active safety and convenience features. All 2026 Lexus ES models come standard with LSS+ 4.0. This system includes:

Front Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability. Features for LSS+ 4.0 include:

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist

Designed to provide additional steering torque during an emergency maneuver initiated by the driver, enhancing vehicle stability and helping prevent lane departure. This steering support function is designed to operate when the Pre-Collision System is turned ON, the turn signal is not being operated, the speed of the vehicle is between 25-50 mph and the relative speed to the detected object is between 25-50 mph.

Intersection Turn Assist

Designed to detect vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians crossing at intersections, supporting the driver with audible and visible warnings along with automatic braking when turning left for an oncoming vehicle or turning right for when a pedestrian is detected.

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Eco-Run Mode

Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control helps maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you at various speeds. LSS+ 4.0 adds an Eco-Run mode for DRCC that is designed to help improve energy consumption by smoothing acceleration.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered within its lane.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)

When lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, LDA w/SA is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

Using an intelligent camera, RSA is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display.

Intelligent High Beams

Automatic High Beams can automatically toggle between high and low beams based on the vehicle's surroundings.

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA)

Uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle.

Additional safety features available on the Lexus ES BEV models include:

Traffic Jam Assist

Standard on Luxury trim (not available on Premium), Traffic Jam Assist technology (with an active Drive Connect* trial or subscription) is designed to monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access roadways and to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle. In addition to providing hands-free steering assistance, this system can automatically bring the vehicle to a complete stop then resume its path of travel as forward traffic begins to move. Three-year Drive Connect trial included.

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

An extension of Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA) can automatically perform a lane change while using the camera and millimeter-wave radar to monitor the surrounding environment and determine a smooth trajectory. This feature is standard on Luxury trim, and not available on Premium trim.

Rear Pedestrian Detection

Designed to alert the driver if a pedestrian is detected at the rear of the vehicle and apply the brakes if needed.

Front Cross-Traffic Alert (FCTA)

FCTA is designed to detect the approach of crossing vehicles when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed and alerts the driver via an audible alert and, on models so equipped, the Head-Up Display (HUD).*

*Luxury trim only

Grades and Pricing | ES 350e Is the ES BEV Lineup's Entry Point

The ES 350e and ES 500e are both very well-equipped with comfort and convenience features and offer a few key options and packages on the Premium and Luxury trims, including:

Dual Wireless Chargers– Replaces single front wireless charger (available only on Luxury trims)

Cold Area Package – Windshield wiper de-icer, headlamp washer, and—available on Premium trims only—a front-seat radiant heater (the heater is already included on Luxury trims)

Convenience Package – Digital rearview mirror, Intuitive Parking Assist w/ automatic braking, Rear Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Monitor, Front Cross-Traffic Alert (available on Premium trims; standard on Luxury trims)

21-inch Wheel & Tire Package – Multi-spoke 21-inch wheels (available on ES 350e); six-spoke 21-inch wheels with aero covers (available on ES 500e)

Executive Package – 4-way power-adjustable rear seat (passenger side) with ottoman, 2-way power-adjustable rear seat (driver's side), heated and ventilated outboard rear seats with massage function, plush headrests, multi-zone automatic climate control system with rear-seat controls, 2 additional USB-C ports (available only on ES 350e Luxury trim)

2026 Lexus ES Pricing Chart

Model Code Model Name MSRP* 9030 ES 350e Premium $48,795 9035 ES 500e Premium AWD $51,795 9032 ES 350e Luxury $57,195 9037 ES 500e Luxury AWD $60,195 9020 ES 350h Premium $50,995 9025 ES 350h Premium AWD $52,395 9021 ES 350h Premium+ $55,795 9026 ES 350h Premium+ AWD $57,195

*Prices listed include $1,295 Delivery, Processing, and Handling fee (DPH) for ES, which is subject to change at any time. Dealer price will vary.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

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SOURCE Lexus