2026 Life Time Wellness Survey Results Are In: Strength Training and Longevity Lead New Year Priorities with 82% Focused More on Wellbeing

Company's annual survey finds strength training tops weight loss while interest in AI-guided fitness grows cautiously

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2026 approaches, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, has released results from its annual health and wellness survey, offering a snapshot of how Americans are setting goals and approaching fitness in the New Year. The survey found that 82% of respondents plan to focus more on overall health and wellbeing in the year ahead – a 7% increase from the previous year's survey.

Strength training at Life Time

The survey, conducted among general consumers and Life Time members, reveals a continued interest in strength training, longevity health habits, and a realistic, measured view of emerging wellness technologies.

"Strength training is the new weight loss. People are training more intentionally, to feel and perform better for longer – and pairing that with smarter recovery and objective health metrics," said Danny King, Director of Recovery and Performance at Life Time. "At Life Time, we are investing in spaces, equipment, and programming like our metabolic testing that help people build strength safely, recover effectively, and stay consistent long term."

Key survey findings include:

Strength training still on top , with 42.3% of respondents saying their primary 2026 health goal is to get physically stronger (the top response). 46.5% said they're planning to lift more weights in the New Year, by far the most popular response when asked what type of workouts they're planning to do more of in 2026.

, with 42.3% of respondents saying their primary 2026 health goal is to get physically stronger (the top response). 46.5% said they're planning to lift more weights in the New Year, by far the most popular response when asked what type of workouts they're planning to do more of in 2026. Longevity is a leading health motivation, cited by 33.2% of respondents , alongside overall fitness at 46.4%.

, alongside overall fitness at 46.4%. Artificial intelligence is generating cautious buzz in the fitness world with 35.3% of respondents reporting that they use AI tools regularly or occasionally to support workouts, nutrition, or health . An additional 36.4% say they may be curious to explore AI-supported fitness tools in 2026. 28.3% of respondents said they were not interested.

. An additional 36.4% say they may be curious to explore AI-supported fitness tools in 2026. 28.3% of respondents said they were not interested. Among those who use AI for their wellness, the most common applications include workout programming and nutrition guidance or tracking.

Looking ahead, respondents identified longevity (37.8%) as the wellness trend most likely to define 2026 , followed by GLP-1 medications and peptides (24.4%) and AI-guided training (14.6%).

, followed by medications and peptides (24.4%) and AI-guided training (14.6%). Sleep tops snacks : Nearly 69% of respondents said they'd pick always getting eight hours of sleep over eating unlimited snacks without weight gain

: Nearly 69% of respondents said they'd pick always getting eight hours of sleep over eating unlimited snacks without weight gain More people are using social media for guidance. While certified professionals remained the top source for learning about new trends among respondents, social media ranked a close second, ahead of friends and family, news sources, and podcasts.

Additional Findings

Sleep and stress remain critical wellness indicators. 43.1% rate their sleep quality as good, while 32.4% describe it as average. Stress levels entering 2026 are mixed: 43% feel about the same, 22.7% report less stress, and 34.3% report more stress.

Supplement preferences also continue to evolve. Protein, multivitamins, and vitamin D ranked as the most important, followed by electrolytes and magnesium. When it comes to workouts, 50.5% prefer exercising solo, while 33.6% favor group fitness classes.

Regardless of your health and wellness goal in 2026, the Life Time ecosystem offers an array of programs and services for those 90 days old to 90 years old. From vast strength training floors to Dynamic Personal Training and Dynamic Stretch, to pickleball, tennis, cycle, Pilates, yoga and small-and large-group training, and athletic events you'll find it all here. When you're surrounded by a community that shares your goals and celebrates your progress, health becomes more than a destination—it becomes a way of life. For those on the go, Life Time also offers a free app with access to on-demand and livestreamed classes, coaching and wellness content from Experience Life magazine.

The annual survey was conducted from Dec. 1 to Dec. 22, 2025, among more than 750 general consumers and Life Time members.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App. You can also find Life Time's collection of supplements, equipment and apparel at on the LT Shop by following its Instagram page.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.