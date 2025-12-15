Life Time Opens Otay Ranch Athletic Country Club in Chula Vista, California Anchoring One of San Diego's Fastest-Growing Communities

New location creates nearly 200 jobs and brings more than 135,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor spaces setting a new standard for wellness, fitness and community in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today opened its newest athletic country club, Life Time Otay Ranch , marking the company's second location in San Diego County and the first to be built from the ground up. Located at 1650 Main Street West in Chula Vista's growing Cota Vera community, the more than 135,000 square-foot, two-level club and outdoor space adds to the company's growing portfolio of clubs in the state, now totalling nine with additional locations planned.

Life Time has opened its first ground up built club in San Diego County with Life Time Otay Ranch on Dec. 15, 2025. The new location has created nearly 200 jobs and brings more than 135,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor spaces setting a new standard for wellness, fitness and community in South Bay. Photo: Robert Reyes

Life Time Otay Ranch introduces an elevated health and wellness experience to the South Bay region, designed to support a healthy way of life for all ages, brought to life by nearly 200 team members.

"Chula Vista is experiencing remarkable residential growth, especially in Otay Ranch, and we are excited to support the community with this new Life Time destination," said Parham Javahri, Life Time Executive Vice President, President of Club Operations and Chief of Property Development. "Cities aren't built simply by adding homes, they're built by creating environments where families can live healthier, more connected lives. The City of Chula Vista and HomeFed have been outstanding partners in this vision, and the enthusiasm we're seeing from local residents and families has been truly overwhelming."

Life Time Otay Ranch features an expansive lineup of amenities and programs across fitness, aquatics, pickleball, recovery, dining and family services. Highlights include:

A 26,000-square-foot workout floor with hundreds of pieces of best-in-class cardio equipment, resistance-training machines and free weights for individual and one-on-one dynamic personal training.

Seven pickleball courts, including three climate-controlled indoor courts and four outdoor courts for open play, lessons, clinics, leagues and social events.

Dedicated studios for GTX, Pilates, Yoga/MB360, Barre and large group fitness classes led by expert instructors.

Alpha training space and expansive fitness floor with free weights, cardio equipment, resistance machines and functional training areas for individual or coached workouts.

Recovery and PT lounge featuring advanced tools and programming to aid stretching, mobility and performance.

Resort-style outdoor pool deck with a leisure pool and waterslides, an outdoor bar and dining area and a spacious lounge for socializing and relaxation.

Kids Academy with daily youth programming, activities and supervised care for children ages three months to 12 years. Children may spend up to two-and-a-half hours daily and enjoy a breadth of activities, including music, sports and child-friendly classes.

LifeSpa with five treatment rooms for massage, skin care and other rejuvenating services.

LifeCafe with made-to-order drinks, smoothies, healthy meals and a full-service bar.

Men's, women's and family locker rooms featuring luxury wet suites with sauna, steam, warm spa and cold plunge for post-workout recovery, and Kiehl's grooming products.

Complimentary-access work lounge offering space to work before and after workouts.

Life Time Otay Ranch is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those interested in memberships can join the club's waitlist online at lifetime.life/locations/ca/otay-ranch or by calling 866-770-1546.

The new destination joins Life Time La Jolla, Life Time Rancho San Clemente, Life Time Laguna Niguel, Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine and additional locations planned to open across the state, including Brea in 2026. For a full list of existing Life Time locations, visit the Life Time website .

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.