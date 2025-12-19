Life Time Opens Adults-Only Club in Uptown Boca on December 19; First Florida Location to Offer Coveted Athletic Reformer Class, CTR

37,000-square-foot destination, sixth in Florida, designed for fitness, recovery and community

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 185 locations recognized for elevated wellness and lifestyle experiences, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) opens its sixth Florida destination on December 19: Life Time West Boca. The 37,000-square-foot boutique, adults-only club, joins Life Time Boca nearly 25 years after the company's first location debuted in Florida in 2006.

Life Time opened an adults-only club in Uptown Boca on December 19. It's the first location in Florida to offer CTR, the brand's new and already-coveted athletic based training program on a reformer. The 37,000-square-foot destination is designed for fitness, recovery and community.

Located in bustling Uptown Boca development, the new destination represents a more intimate, design-forward evolution of the Life Time athletic country club model, created exclusively for adults who value performance, privacy, and ritual. Members move seamlessly between high-performance training zones and restorative spaces, embracing fitness as a daily ritual rather than a task.

A standout offering is CTR, Life Time's new reformer-based, Pilates-meets-athletic-conditioning class—one of the most in-demand workouts across its portfolio. Driven by music and led by elite coaches, CTR's signature eight-part sequence builds tone, control, stability, and strength, transforming how the body moves and feels.

"Uptown Boca has quickly emerged as a vibrant lifestyle hub in West Boca Raton and the addition of Life Time further complements how today's wellness-centric residents live, work and play," said Parham Javahri, Life Time Executive Vice President, President of Club Operations and Chief Property Development Officer. "Introducing CTR, our athletic-based training class on a reformer, to Florida elevates the experience even more, delivering one of Life Time's most in-demand, results-driven training formats for West Boca members."

Amenities include:

Functional training areas, premium strength and conditioning equipment, and a co-ed wet suite with cold plunge, whirlpool, steam room, and cedar sauna.

Dedicated studios for GTX, Pilates, Yoga/MB360, Barre and large group fitness classes led by expert instructors.

Alpha training space and expansive fitness floor with free weights, cardio equipment, resistance machines and functional training areas for individual or coached workouts.

Recovery and PT lounge featuring advanced tools and programming to aid stretching, mobility and performance.

LifeSpa amenities include massage services, reinforcing Life Time's belief that self-care is not selfish, open to members and non-members.

Lounge spaces, a juice bar, complimentary Wi-Fi, and social seating areas further blur the line between athletic club and lifestyle hub.

Spa-inspired dressing rooms will be curated with Kiehl's to balance intensity with tranquility in an adults-only environment.

Life Time West Boca is located at 9698 Glades Road in Boca Raton. The club is open Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new destination joins Life Time locations including Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Harbour Island, Miami at the Falls and Palm Beach Gardens. Additional locations planned to open across the state include Lakewood Ranch, Jacksonville and Winter Park. For a full list of existing Life Time locations, visit the Life Time website .

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

