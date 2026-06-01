2026 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Brings Back Fan-Favorite Family Experiences

Tournament continues tradition of affordable, family-focused amenities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give continues its commitment to family-focused fun, ensuring all can attend at an affordable price.

"Meijer is a family-owned company, so creating meaningful experiences for families is a key part of this event's legacy," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "From kid-friendly activities and comfortable family care spaces to affordable food options throughout the course, we want guests of all ages to enjoy a fun, welcoming, and memorable weekend."

As in previous years, children ages 17 and under get into the tournament free with a ticketed adult. Tickets are on sale at meijerlpgaclassic.com, with general admission tickets available for as low as $10 a day.

The free, popular open-air kids destination, Discovery Land, continues to grow, delivering more family fun and allowing for additional kid-friendly activities, including art stations provided by Artists Creating Together (ACT), face painting, and outdoor lawn games like mini golf and corn hole. Other notable experiences include various character visits, magic shows, and storybook readings. Complimentary food and beverage samples will also be provided by various tournament partners, and live tournament coverage will be showcased on digital boards.

The Family Care Areas will continue to offer an air-conditioned tent featuring locking rooms with lactation and diaper changing stations. One air-conditioned tent will be located next to Discovery Land and a second air-conditioned location, offering two additional lactation and changing stations, will be available off the 16th fairway. The Meijer LPGA Classic was the first tournament on the LPGA Tour to add specific rooms for lactation use and diaper changing on the golf course in 2019.

The Grand Taste Concession locations will offer high-quality food for families, with all items costing $4 or less. The menu includes cheeseburgers ($4), hotdogs ($2) and Meijer Purple Cow ice cream ($1) among other items. There will be four locations throughout the course - at the 10th tee, 16th fairway, 18th tee, and 18th green.

On Saturday, June 20th at 8 AM, the Meijer LPGA 5K presented by RXBAR returns to Rockford High School. Registration is now open and runners of all ages are invited to participate in the family-friendly race before heading to Blythefield Country Club to enjoy the tournament action. Registration for adults is $25 and $15 for individuals 17 and younger. Race entry includes a branded T-Shirt, branded drawstring bag, finisher medal, a complimentary breakfast, and two (2) daily grounds passes to the tournament.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer, please visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news by following #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity on social media.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com and follow the tournament on Instagram at @MeijerLPGA.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world's premier women's professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent more than 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women's sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course. Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and download its mobile apps on Apple or Google Play. Join the social conversation on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Meijer