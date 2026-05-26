Meijer Announces Hunger Relief Hero Award Recipients

Retailer recognizes 18 amazing hunger relief community volunteers across the Midwest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer today announced the recipients of its Meijer Hunger Relief Hero Award, a recognition program that celebrates outstanding community volunteers who have gone above and beyond to help fight hunger across the Midwest.

Meijer is honoring 18 individuals for their contributions toward alleviating hunger within their communities. Each winner will receive a $500 Meijer gift card and commemorative plaque. In addition, the hunger relief nonprofit that nominated the winner will receive a $5,000 donation in their honor.

Meijer today announced the recipients of its Meijer Hunger Relief Hero Award, a recognition program that celebrates outstanding community volunteers who have gone above and beyond to help fight hunger across the Midwest.

The Meijer Hunger Relief Hero Award was created to highlight the dedication and impact of volunteers working to address food insecurity in their local communities. Through this program, Meijer aims to amplify the stories of individuals whose efforts have made a measurable difference in providing families in need with access to healthy food. By partnering with local food pantries and nonprofit organizations, Meijer hopes to inspire others to get involved and support hunger relief efforts throughout the Midwest.

"The Meijer Hunger Relief Hero Award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to help ensure families across the Midwest have reliable access to nutritious food, while strengthening the local organizations they serve," said Vik Srinivasan, Chief Administrative Officer at Meijer. "We received nearly 400 nominations, which is a true testament to the incredible neighbors who serve our communities every day. We're excited to recognize those who have dedicated their time and energy to feeding Midwest communities, and the meaningful difference they are making for neighbors in need."

Award recipients were selected based on their commitment to volunteering, the positive impact they have made through their sustained service, and their ability to inspire others to join the fight against food insecurity.

2026 Meijer Hunger Relief Hero Honorees:

Pat Pease – volunteer at Vineyard Food Resource Center in Wickliffe, Ohio

Mary Fontaine – volunteer at Food for Greater Elgin in Elgin, Ill.

Pat Westerman – volunteer at Tri-County SOUL Pantry/Ministries in Cincinnati, Ohio

Tina Anderson – volunteer at Pickerington Food Pantry in Pickerington, Ohio

Barb Nagel – volunteer at St. Peter Food Pantry in Huber Heights, Ohio

Gloria Trammell – volunteer at Storehouse of Hope Food Pantry in Detroit, Mich.

Tonya Jones – volunteer at United Together Lupus Foundation in Saginaw, Mich.

Nayda Miller – volunteer at Grabill Food Bank in Grabill, Ind.

John "Skip" Obermeyer – volunteer at God's Kitchen/Catholic Charities West Michigan in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Robin Wagner – volunteer at McCordsville United Methodist Church Food Pantry in McCordsville, Ind.

Tom Blaising – volunteer at People Helping People in Pullman, Mich.

Marty Morrison – volunteer at King's Kupboard in Hillsdale, Mich.

Maria Miles – volunteer at Jacob's Ladder Outreach in Mount Washington, Ky.

Don Stewart – volunteer at Sussex Outreach Services in Sussex, Wisc.

Ken Jania – volunteer at Trinity Food Pantry in South Bend, Ind.

Carol Olson – volunteer at St. James Pantry in Danville, Ill.

Sheryl Levin – volunteer at Jewish Senior, Family, and Social Services in Sylvania, Ohio

Rebecca Brown – volunteer at Otsego County Food Pantry in Gaylord, Mich.

Meijer is honoring each awardee at a local recognition event alongside the nominating organization and local Meijer team members.

These recognitions are just one part of Meijer's comprehensive hunger relief initiatives, which strive to address food insecurity year-round throughout the Midwest. Through partnerships with local food banks and pantries, ongoing giving, and community programs, Meijer continues to support families in need and works collaboratively to create lasting change. This award program further strengthens Meijer's commitment to ensuring everyone has access to nutritious food and advancing a healthier community for all.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer