2026 NAIC Committee Leaders Will Advance Work on Key Issues

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) today announced its 2026 committee leadership, reaffirming the organization's commitment to collaboration and coordination as it addresses the challenges and opportunities shaping the insurance landscape.

NAIC committees will continue their robust work in key issue areas to strengthen consumer protections, enhance market stability, and advance innovation in 2026, building on past successes and looking ahead to consumers' future insurance needs.

"Chosen by their peers, our 2026 committee leaders bring unique skills, backgrounds, and viewpoints to the challenges and opportunities we face, reflecting the strength of the state-based system's collaborative nature," said NAIC President and Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. "I want to thank each of them for their willingness to serve. The important work they will oversee this year will help ensure our regulatory framework remains responsive, resilient, and forward-looking."

The NAIC's committee structure plays a critical role in advancing regulatory priorities and fostering transparency and collaboration among state insurance regulators. Each committee is charged with developing recommendations, examining complex and emerging issues, and engaging stakeholders, ensuring regulatory solutions meet the evolving needs of today's insurance market and landscape.

The 2026 NAIC committee leadership assignments are based on requirements established by the NAIC Bylaws. Click on the committee leader's name to view a biography:

Life Insurance and Annuities (A) Committee

Chair: Doug Ommen, Commissioner, Iowa Insurance Division

Vice Chair: Anita G. Fox, Director, Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services

Health Insurance and Managed Care (B) Committee

Chair: Grace Arnold, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Commerce

Vice Chair: John F. King, Commissioner, Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire

Property and Casualty Insurance (C) Committee

Chair: Michael Conway, Commissioner, Colorado Division of Insurance

Vice Chair: Glen Mulready, Commissioner, Oklahoma Insurance Department

Market Regulation and Consumer Affairs (D) Committee

Chair: Ann Gillespie, Director, Illinois Department of Insurance

Vice Chair: Angela L. Nelson, Director, Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance

Financial Condition (E) Committee

Chair: Nathan Houdek, Commissioner, Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance

Vice Chair: Justin Zimmerman, Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance

Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation (F) Committee

Chair: Sharon P. Clark, Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Insurance

Vice Chair: Larry D. Deiter, Director, South Dakota Division of Insurance

International Insurance Relations (G) Committee

Chair: Eric Dunning, Director, Nebraska Department of Insurance

Vice Chair: Timothy J. Temple, Commissioner, Louisiana Department of Insurance

Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology (H) Committee

Chair: Michael Yaworsky, Commissioner, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation

Vice Chair: Karima M. Woods, Commissioner, District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking

About the National Association of Insurance Commissioners

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.

SOURCE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS