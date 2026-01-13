2026 NAIC Committee Leaders Will Advance Work on Key Issues

News provided by

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS

Jan 13, 2026, 17:58 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) today announced its 2026 committee leadership, reaffirming the organization's commitment to collaboration and coordination as it addresses the challenges and opportunities shaping the insurance landscape.

NAIC committees will continue their robust work in key issue areas to strengthen consumer protections, enhance market stability, and advance innovation in 2026, building on past successes and looking ahead to consumers' future insurance needs.

"Chosen by their peers, our 2026 committee leaders bring unique skills, backgrounds, and viewpoints to the challenges and opportunities we face, reflecting the strength of the state-based system's collaborative nature," said NAIC President and Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. "I want to thank each of them for their willingness to serve. The important work they will oversee this year will help ensure our regulatory framework remains responsive, resilient, and forward-looking."

The NAIC's committee structure plays a critical role in advancing regulatory priorities and fostering transparency and collaboration among state insurance regulators. Each committee is charged with developing recommendations, examining complex and emerging issues, and engaging stakeholders, ensuring regulatory solutions meet the evolving needs of today's insurance market and landscape.

The 2026 NAIC committee leadership assignments are based on requirements established by the NAIC Bylaws. Click on the committee leader's name to view a biography: 

Life Insurance and Annuities (A) Committee 

Chair: Doug Ommen, Commissioner, Iowa Insurance Division 
Vice Chair: Anita G. Fox, Director, Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services 

Health Insurance and Managed Care (B) Committee 

Chair: Grace Arnold, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Commerce 
Vice Chair: John F. King, Commissioner, Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire

Property and Casualty Insurance (C) Committee 

Chair: Michael Conway, Commissioner, Colorado Division of Insurance 
Vice Chair: Glen Mulready, Commissioner, Oklahoma Insurance Department 

Market Regulation and Consumer Affairs (D) Committee 

Chair: Ann Gillespie, Director, Illinois Department of Insurance 
Vice Chair: Angela L. Nelson, Director, Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance

Financial Condition (E) Committee 

Chair: Nathan Houdek, Commissioner, Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance 
Vice Chair: Justin Zimmerman, Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance

Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation (F) Committee 

Chair: Sharon P. Clark, Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Insurance 
Vice Chair: Larry D. Deiter, Director, South Dakota Division of Insurance

International Insurance Relations (G) Committee 

Chair: Eric Dunning, Director, Nebraska Department of Insurance 
Vice Chair: Timothy J. Temple, Commissioner, Louisiana Department of Insurance

Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology (H) Committee 

Chair: Michael Yaworsky, Commissioner, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation 
Vice Chair: Karima M. Woods, Commissioner, District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking 

About the National Association of Insurance Commissioners

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.

SOURCE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NAIC Officers Elected for 2026

NAIC Officers Elected for 2026

On Dec. 11, during the conclusion of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2025 Fall National Meeting, its Members elected the...
NAIC Names Melissa Jackson Director of Communications

NAIC Names Melissa Jackson Director of Communications

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) announces Melissa Jackson as its Director of Communications. Jackson started her new role...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Insurance

Insurance

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics