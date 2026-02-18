Leadership, Modernization, Resilience: NAIC 2026 Strategic Priorities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting an evolving insurance marketplace and risk landscape, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Members have adopted proactive and forward-looking strategic priorities for 2026.

"At the NAIC, a deep bench of 56 Members representing each U.S. state and five territories brings expert skills, backgrounds, and perspectives to today's challenges and opportunities," said NAIC President and Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. "For more than 150 years, our state-based system has led amid change. Our 2026 strategic priorities continue that tradition, reinforced, as always, by our fundamental commitment to working together to regulate the insurance industry and protect consumers."

NAIC 2026 Strategic Priorities (in alphabetical order)

Enhancing Capital and Investment Frameworks: In a changing marketplace and investment environment, state insurance regulators seek to help ensure providers keep their promises to policyholders. As it moves to finalize, adopt, and guide the implementation of a new investment/capital regime that will enhance regulatory oversight, the NAIC will work to ensure the proposed reforms are well-vetted, balanced, feasible, and harmonized among the states.

Enhancing Data Architecture, Predictive Analysis, and Market Analysis: In 2026, the NAIC will work to deepen its capabilities as a data aggregator, analytics provider, and early warning monitor, supporting more proactive regulatory oversight, risk identification, peer review, and policy insight.

Increasing Resilience Through Regulation, Mitigation, and Public Partnership: As policyholders and insurers face escalating risks from natural disasters, the NAIC will keep working to help close protection gaps and maximize preparedness and recovery. This includes developing further guidance that encourages resilience measures; providing regulatory guidance for catastrophe modeling, exposures, stress testing, and climate disclosures; and coordinating with federal and state officials to bridge insurance and resilience.

Leading on AI Model Governance, Innovation Oversight, and Cyber Threats: The state-based system remains the best equipped to protect policyholders as emerging technology creates new opportunities and risks. By advancing frameworks to address cybersecurity threats and insurers' use of technology and data, piloting an artificial intelligence evaluation tool, and expanding capacity and expertise through education and training, the NAIC will support state insurance regulators as they encourage responsible innovation.

About the National Association of Insurance Commissioners

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.

