2026 National Safe Boating Week Offers Tips for All Boaters

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Safe Boating Week, taking place May 16–22, 2026, reminds boaters to brush up on essential boating safety skills and prepare for the busy summer boating season ahead of Memorial Day weekend. This annual observance highlights the importance of responsible boating practices and supports a broader global effort to encourage safe boating practices and an enjoyable experience on the water.

"National Safe Boating Week is the perfect time for boaters to get ready for a fun and safe season on the water," said Captain Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council. "By taking a few simple steps now—like checking equipment, wearing a life jacket, and taking a safety course—boaters can help ensure every outing is a safe one."

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in 76 percent of recreational boating fatalities, and that 87 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets in 2024.

There are many options for boaters when it comes to choosing a life jacket. When selecting a life jacket, a boater should check that it is U.S. Coast Guard approved, appropriate for the water activity, and fits properly.

The National Safe Boating Council recommends sharing these daily safety tips each day of National Safe Boating Week:

May 16: Always wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone wears a life jacket - every time. A stowed life jacket is no use in an emergency.

Make sure everyone wears a life jacket - every time. A stowed life jacket is no use in an emergency. May 17: An engine cut-off switch matters – use it. It's also the law. An engine cut-off switch is a proven safety device to stop a powerboat engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.

It's also the law. An engine cut-off switch is a proven safety device to stop a powerboat engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard. May 18: File a float plan. Always let someone on shore know your trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board before you leave the dock.

Always let someone on shore know your trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board before you leave the dock. May 19: Never boat under the influence. According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, where the primary cause was known, alcohol was listed as the leading factor in 20% of recreational boating deaths in 2024. Always designate a sober skipper.

According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, where the primary cause was known, alcohol was listed as the leading factor in 20% of recreational boating deaths in 2024. Always designate a sober skipper. May 20: Prepare for the unexpected. Watch the weather. Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during the excursion.

Watch the weather. Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during the excursion. May 21: Take a safe boating course. Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novice to experienced boaters.

Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novice to experienced boaters. May 22: Always pay attention. Know what's going on around you at all times. The top two primary contributing factors in boating incidents in 2024 were caused by operator inattention and improper lookout.

In addition, the National Safe Boating Council also recommends the following tips:

Know where you're going and travel at safe speeds. Be familiar with the area, local boating speed zones, and always travel at a safe speed.

Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when wet. VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite phones, and cell phones with GPS technology can all be lifesaving devices in an emergency.

Check equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is present, working, and in good condition.

The Safe Boating Campaign is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The campaign offers a variety of free and paid resources to support local boating safety education efforts. Learn more at www.safeboatingcampaign.com.

About the National Safe Boating Council

Established in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council is the foremost coalition for the advancement and promotion of safer boating through education, outreach, and training. For more information about NSBC programs and professional development opportunities, visit www.safeboatingcouncil.org.

SOURCE National Safe Boating Council