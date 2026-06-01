2026 Pillars of the Community Award Recipient: James F. Marshall

MEQUON, Wis., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mequon-Thiensville Community Foundation (MTCF) is proud to announce that James (Jim) F. Marshall has been selected as the 2026 Pillars of the Community Award recipient. Jim exemplifies what it means to be a true community pillar—someone whose leadership, generosity, and forward-thinking vision have strengthened Mequon and Thiensville for more than three decades. His entrepreneurial drive, commitment to service, and dedication to improving the lives of others have left an extraordinary and lasting mark on Ozaukee County.

Jim's influence runs deeply through the Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce, where he previously served as President and continues to be an engaged leader, currently chairing the Past Presidents Council.

As the founder of Spectrum Investment Advisors, Jim built his business from a 14x14 room into a 14,000-square-foot headquarters with 27 employees that reflects his passion for education and empowerment. Spectrum's patented Colors Simplify Investing® method has helped thousands gain clarity about their financial futures. Under his leadership, Spectrum has become synonymous with community partnership—supporting local schools, sponsoring major events, and offering free gathering space to nonprofits.

Jim is also a champion of patriotism and American history. The second floor of the Spectrum building features a stunning tribute to U.S. veterans and presidents, underscoring his deep respect for those who shaped our nation. He is co-author of The American Tailwind, written with his son Jonathan Marshall and Katy Pavon, which celebrates Warren Buffett's philosophy alongside the stories of 60 veterans connected to Spectrum families and friends. Two years ago, Spectrum hosted The American Tailwind book launch at Tom Nieman's Foxtown Station with over 400 attendees. Jim, also along with Heather Mader from PWSB, has led the singing at the MT Holiday Party at the Spectrum Coffee House every December for the past 12 years.

For his visionary leadership, deep community involvement, and decades of service to Mequon and Thiensville, Jim Marshall is exceptionally deserving of the 2026 Pillars of the Community Award. His legacy is one of growth, generosity, patriotism, and steadfast commitment to making life better for everyone around him.

Jim will be honored at MTCF's annual signature fundraiser, the Pillars of the Community Luncheon, on June 2nd, 2026, at the River Club of Mequon. To purchase tickets, please visit the Pillars of the Community event page.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors