Spectrum Investment Advisors Hosts Annual Retirement Plan Seminar

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors is proud to announce its 21st Annual Retirement Plan Seminar, scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Brookfield Conference Center. This premier industry event, held in partnership with the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants (WICPA), offers business professionals and plan sponsors a morning of high-level economic insights and leadership strategy, along with the opportunity to earn FREE Continuing Education (CE) credits.

The seminar celebrates over two decades of innovation and progress in retirement planning. The morning begins at 7:45 a.m. with registration and a hot breakfast, followed by welcome remarks from Spectrum's leadership team: Jonathan Marshall, MBA, Chief Investment Officer, and Manuel Rosado, MBA, President.

The keynote lineup features nationally recognized experts who bring a wealth of knowledge to the stage. Emily Roland, Co-Chief Investment Strategist for John Hancock Investment Management and a frequent contributor to CNBC and Bloomberg TV, will deliver the "Economic & Financial Markets Review." Roland will provide a deep dive into global market trends and fundamental analysis, offering attendees actionable investment strategies for the current retirement landscape.

The event concludes with a powerful session on "Real Lessons in Crisis Leadership & Decision Making" by Lt. Col. Robert Darling. A retired U.S. Marine Corps pilot and author of 24 Hours Inside the President's Bunker, Darling served in the Presidential Emergency Operations Center on September 11, 2001. He will share his firsthand witness to American history and provide invaluable lessons on leading through uncertainty—skills that are essential for today's corporate and financial leaders.

"We are honored to reach this 21-year milestone," said Manuel Rosado. "This seminar is a commitment to our community and partners to provide the tools and leadership insights necessary for your financial future."

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026





Location: Brookfield Conference Center



325 S. Moorland Rd., Brookfield, WI

Time: 7:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.





Registration: https://www.spectruminvestor.com/event-details/21st-annual-retirement-plan-seminar

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors