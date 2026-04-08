Spectrum Investment Advisors Named As One of Nation's Top DC Advisor Teams & Best Places To Work in Wisconsin

MEQUON, Wis., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 20, 2026 Spectrum Investment Advisors was named on the 2026 National Association of Plan Advisors' (NAPA) prestigious list of the nation's top defined contribution (DC) Advisor Teams based on having at least $100 million in assets under advisement as of December 31, 2025.

Unlike other lists, this focuses on individual firms and the assets under advisement related to their defined contribution (DC) practice, specifically in a single physical location. The inaugural list was published in 2017. Spectrum paid an application fee.

"Since their inception, NAPA's various industry lists represent the best of what the retirement plan industry has to offer, setting the bar higher for financial professionals and plan advisors specifically," said John Sullivan, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net, the nation's leading online resource for retirement plan advisors.

This year's list featured 373 teams representing 43 states and the District of Columbia.

Spectrum Investment Advisors was named a 2026 Best Places to Work In Wisconsin on March 28, 2026. These awards were based on survey data from January 2026-March 2026.

Best Companies Group conducts a simple, yet thorough company assessment designed to gather detailed information about the workplace. Employers complete an in-depth questionnaire, and employees offer their honest feedback by taking part in a company-wide survey.

Once both portions of the assessment are complete, Best Companies Group analyze the data to determine which organizations have what it takes to be the "best." That report will include responses from employee surveys as well as benchmarking reports. Spectrum paid a licensing fee for use of this logo.

"We are incredibly proud to be named one of the 'Best Places to Work' by the Best Companies Group. This distinction is a testament to our ongoing commitment to professional excellence and a supportive workplace culture. By listening to our employees' feedback and fostering an environment of mutual respect, we ensure that the passion our team brings to the office every day translates into the exceptional service our clients deserve," said Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Founded in 1995, Spectrum Investment Advisors is an SEC registered investment adviser focused on providing personalized financial advice and investment solutions to clients. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

For more information, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

About NAPA

The National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) advocates for retirement plan advisors and serves as the voice of the retirement plan industry.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. They are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on an established research methodology.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors