2026 Prof Tracey Bretag Prize Opens Nominations, Amid Seismic Shift in Educational Integrity

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are now open for the sixth annual Tracey Bretag Prize for Academic Integrity, a global platform recognizing excellence in student-centric, pedagogy-first integrity initiatives.

Established in collaboration with, and in honor of, the late Professor Tracey Bretag, the Prize has become a barometer for educational integrity policy and execution in higher education.

Nomination data reveals a shift year on year:

2021: Data-led, learner-first approaches to policing "contract cheating" and ghostwriting.

2022: Scaling impact through technical detection tools and institution-wide modules.

2023: The "GenAI Pivot," where focus moved toward AI literacy and institutional awareness and structural, systemic reform of integrity management.

2024: Systemic assessment reform.

2025: Embracing "Postplagiarism" and ethical human-AI co-creation.

Global Recognition for Evidence-Driven Impact

The Studiosity Academic Advisory Board acts as judging panel every year, and prioritizes projects that demonstrate objective impact at scale. High-impact exemplars from previous years include:

University of Calgary and Brock University's (2025) framework for "Postplagiarism" in the AI era (Kumar and Eaton)

University of Greenwich (UK): A gamified, peer-led movement transforming student culture.

University of Wollongong (Dubai): Establishment of the UAE's first regional integrity center.

University of Roehampton (UK): Subject-specific AI ethics guidelines impacting 200+ workshops globally.

RAINZ Collective (NZ): A research-led policy overhaul engaging every university in New Zealand.

Eligibility & Key Dates

Nominations are open to educators, professional staff, and student groups across the UK, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Asia/Oceania. "Successful nominations move beyond anecdotal success to objectively prove their interventions effectively foster a culture of educational integrity."

Nominations Close: Friday, 14 August 2026

Apply at: studiosity.com/tracey

About the Tracey Bretag Prize

The Tracey Bretag Prize for Academic Integrity was established by Studiosity leadership with Professor Bretag's blessing in 2020, to honor those advancing the understanding and implementation of educational integrity in the higher education sector.





A global name in academic integrity, Professor Tracey Bretag was founding editor of the International Journal for Educational Integrity and an advocate for a whole-of-institution, evidence-based, and student-centric approach to integrity.





Sought-after keynote and visiting professor around the world - across the UK, Canada, Dubai , Czechia, Lithuania, Chile, Indonesia, and at home in Adelaide, Australia, it was no surprise to many that Tracey would be presented with a lifetime achievement award by the European Network for Academic Integrity (ENAI) in 2020.

SOURCE Studiosity USA Inc.