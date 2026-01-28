Landmark Study: University of Nairobi Finds Studiosity Significantly Improves Students' Critical Thinking and Academic Rigor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Studiosity shares a new pilot study from the University of Nairobi's Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), measured and published independently, which highlights the effectiveness of AI-powered academic writing support, with the paper concluding: "This study concludes that Studiosity had a demonstrable positive impact on academic writing competencies among students in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Nairobi." "The results confirm that AI-driven feedback, when carefully implemented, can bridge persistent gaps in writing instruction, particularly in contexts where lecturer-to-student ratios limit opportunities for individualised guidance."

The landmark study in Kenya, led by researchers Telesia K. Musili, John Oredo, and Ndeti Ndati, found that Studiosity positively influenced students across five key academic writing domains: critical thinking, language use, spelling and grammar, use of sources, and essay structure. The findings suggest that the platform serves as a valuable complement to traditional lecturer feedback, addressing long-standing gaps created by limited staff capacity.

"The University of Nairobi is continually proving it is a leader in exploring how AI can responsibly be integrated into higher education to improve academic quality and student outcomes, with these findings aligning with national goals outlined in Kenya's Digital Master Plan (2022-2032) and UNESCO's call for the responsible use of digital technologies in education," comments researcher and senior lecturer Dr John Oredo.

"The University of Nairobi's preliminary report is a powerful validation of our core mission," says Studiosity CEO Mike Larsen. "It directly addresses the concern that AI tools may only promote superficial learning by demonstrating that an AI platform designed specifically for learning actively encourages students to develop deeper, more critical thinking skills. The study found that after using Studiosity, students significantly improved their ability to evaluate arguments, analyse different perspectives, and scrutinise sources."

"This is never about giving students corrections or shortcutting the learning process; it's about fostering the higher-order competencies that are essential for academic and professional success. We're seeing proof that Studiosity helps students engage more deeply with the writing process, leading to enhanced confidence and better academic outcomes."

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the University of Nairobi and the entire research team for their due diligence and commitment to this study," Larsen adds. "Their work provides crucial, evidence-based insights into the responsible and ethical integration of AI in higher education. This research will be invaluable to universities worldwide as they navigate the challenges of providing scalable, effective academic support."

Professor Judyth Sachs, Chief Academic Officer at Studiosity, has a background in education anthropology, and reflects on the research: "I congratulate the team at the University of Nairobi for their thoroughness, insight, and the high quality of their methodology and literature review. What was even more pleasing was the finding that students who used the platform found it useful, and that their confidence and writing quality improved. For me, the key takeaway was the evidence-based argument that structured feedback supports student confidence and writing. I was also glad to see that, within the context of higher education in Kenya, Studiosity has the potential to support improvements in student writing at both the individual and institutional levels, aligning with Kenya's national higher education goals."

Key Findings and Student Improvements

The research, which employed a mixed-methods approach with pre- and post-intervention surveys, interviews, and usage analytics, revealed substantial improvements in student writing skills.

Enhanced Critical Thinking : Students reported significant growth in their ability to evaluate arguments, analyse multiple perspectives, and validate the credibility of sources. The percentage of students who "always" evaluated arguments more than doubled from 9% to 22%.

: Students reported significant growth in their ability to evaluate arguments, analyse multiple perspectives, and validate the credibility of sources. The percentage of students who "always" evaluated arguments more than doubled from 9% to 22%. Better Use of Sources : The platform helped students improve their skills in citing, paraphrasing, and critically evaluating sources. The number of students who were "very confident" in properly citing sources increased from 6% to 28%.

: The platform helped students improve their skills in citing, paraphrasing, and critically evaluating sources. The number of students who were "very confident" in properly citing sources increased from 6% to 28%. Improved Language and Expression : The study found that students expanded their vocabulary, used more complex sentence structures, and demonstrated greater clarity and conciseness. The number of students who rated their vocabulary as "good" or "excellent" rose considerably, and none remained in the "poor" category after the intervention.

: The study found that students expanded their vocabulary, used more complex sentence structures, and demonstrated greater clarity and conciseness. The number of students who rated their vocabulary as "good" or "excellent" rose considerably, and none remained in the "poor" category after the intervention. Increased Accuracy and Confidence : Students developed stronger habits of reviewing and correcting their work, with the percentage of those who "always" reviewed for errors more than doubling from 13% to 28%. Confidence in writing grammatically correct sentences also rose significantly.

: Students developed stronger habits of reviewing and correcting their work, with the percentage of those who "always" reviewed for errors more than doubling from 13% to 28%. Confidence in writing grammatically correct sentences also rose significantly. Stronger Essay Structure: A key finding was the sharp increase in the number of students who "always" created an outline before writing, rising from just 3% to 31%. Students also became more confident in organising ideas and using transitions effectively.

More than three-quarters of students were extremely satisfied with Studiosity's feedback services, and this satisfaction was linked not only to technical improvements but also to enhanced confidence and motivation to engage more deeply with the writing process.

A Blueprint for Integration

The study concludes that Studiosity is a valuable tool that can fill the feedback gap created by high student-to-lecturer ratios. However, to ensure sustainability and ethical use, the research team recommends that universities implement a strategy that includes:

Infrastructure Investment : Address infrastructural barriers like unreliable internet and limited device access.

: Address infrastructural barriers like unreliable internet and limited device access. Digital Literacy Training : Offer structured training for both students and faculty to maximise the platform's effectiveness.

: Offer structured training for both students and faculty to maximise the platform's effectiveness. Blended Approach : Encourage a blended learning model where AI feedback complements, rather than replaces, human interaction and feedback from lecturers.

: Encourage a blended learning model where AI feedback complements, rather than replaces, human interaction and feedback from lecturers. Continuous Monitoring: Regularly monitor and evaluate the use of AI platforms to ensure they meet the specific needs of students and align with academic goals.

About Studiosity



Studiosity is a global education technology leader dedicated to student success at scale. The company partners with over 250 institutions to provide core infrastructure that helps universities uphold academic integrity and protect the value of their degrees. Its platform offers ethical, scalable AI for Learning, focusing on pedagogically sound feedback that enables students to develop critical thinking and their own authentic writing skills. By combining ethical AI with human oversight, Studiosity provides 24/7, on-demand academic support, which has been proven in university research to improve student confidence, retention, and learning outcomes.

SOURCE Studiosity USA Inc.