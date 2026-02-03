Studiosity Wins Best of 2025 in Higher Education Category

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Studiosity is pleased to announce that their Support and Validate product has won in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025 within the Higher Education category.

Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025, Winner

The Best of 2025 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled and shone in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom, for professional development or general management of education resources and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is more than just acknowledgement from Tech & Learning's editors, it's a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.

The Tech & Learning editorial team have shared that "The awards bought a huge number of high quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning during 2025."

"For over two decades we have been committed to increasing life chances for students everywhere by providing research-backed academic support that enables student success and reduces educator workload," says Michael Larsen, Studiosity CEO. "Support and Validate provides equitable tools that engage students in the positive friction inherent in learning, and educators with a defensible method to validate student learning and authentic effort that underpins degree value and institutional reputation."

Tech & Learning states in their announcement, "I appreciate that Studiosity's Support & Validate stack keeps students in control of their learning. Their positioning of this as a closed-system AI with human supervision is a particularly positive feature."

Learn more about Studiosity and the impact of Support and Validate at https://www.studiosity.com/ . Read more about the winners here: https://www.techlearning.com/awards/tech-and-learning-announces-winners-of-the-best-of-2025-awards

