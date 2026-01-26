2026 Semifinalists for Operation Homefront's Military Child of the Year® Award Announced

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit working to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families, has named the 68 semifinalists for their 2026 Military Child of the Year® Award.

The Military Child of the Year Award is the nation's premier tribute to our nation's military children, who serve and sacrifice alongside their parents. The program celebrates the remarkable achievements, character, and contribution of these young people, and once again saw a record number of nominations this cycle. This year's semifinalists represent military children from across the globe, reflecting the diverse experiences of families stationed in communities large and small, both in the United States and overseas.

The Military Child of the Year Award recognizes military children whose leadership, resilience, and service shine despite the constant change and challenges of military life. For recipients, the award is more than an honor- it's a lasting source of pride and offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with senior military leaders and fellow military kids who share their experiences.

Finalists for the 2026 Military Child of the Year Award will be selected in February by a panel of independent, volunteer judges. The final seven award recipients - one representing each branch of the military - will be announced in March and each will receive $10,000, a laptop computer, and other donated gifts at a gala held in their honor in Washington D.C. in April.

Visit our Military Child of the Year® Award page to learn more.

The following are the 2026 Military Child of the Year® Award semifinalists by service branch.

Air Force Morgan B.- 18, Elkhorn, NE Raegan B.- 16, Sheppard AFB, TX Katen F.- 18, Ramstein Air Base, Germany Benjamin G.- 16, Tampa, FL Abby H.- 17, Burke, VA Kenley N.- 16, Brussels, Belgium Andrew P.- 18, Kathleen, GA Daniel R.- 17, Eielson AFB, AK Elizabeth S.- 16, College Station, TX Abigail T.- 18, Maineville, OH Army Amani A.- 18, Lutz, FL Shannon A.-16, Fort Drum, NY Kelsey B.- 17, Anchorage, AK Zenobia D.- 17, Kaiserslautern, Germany Jack D.- 18, Springfield, VA Joslyn H.- 18, Wichita, KS Mikayla M.- 17, Alexandria, VA Natalie P.- 17, Fayetteville, NC Kinsey R.- 17, West End, NC Loren V.- 17, Easley, SC Coast Guard Caitlin E.- 17, Junction City, WI Mya F.- 17, Warrenton, OR Jake F.- 18, New City, NY Logan M.- 18, Hamilton, NJ Mary Louise M.- 13, Owings, MD Joseph O.- 17, Bethesda, MD Mia S.- 17, Virginia Beach, VA Jesse S.- 16, Lakeside, AZ Victoria V.- 17, Kill Devil Hills, NC Marine Corps Virginia B.- 17, Havelock, NC Cooper C.- 16, Piney Point, MD James D.- 16, Falls Church, VA Alaynna H.- 17, Fredericksburg, VA Matthew J.- 17, Saint Augustine, FL Hannah K.- 17, Sneads Ferry, NC Mia M.- 18, Kailua, HI Connor N.- 17, Hampton, NH Miley P.- 17, Oceanside, CA Daniel P.- 17, Swansboro, NC National Guard Olivia A.- 18, Maumee, OH Elijah G.- 18 North Dinwiddie, VA Tanner G.- 17- Rainbow City, AL Genesis H.- 16, Marion, NC Kristin L.- 15, Center Moriches, NY Lila M.- 18, Lithia, FL Alayna R.- 17, Clinton Township, MI Ashley S.- 15, Oak Creek, WI Kate W.- 18, Stillwater, OK Grant W.- 17, New Albany, OH Navy Jude C.- 16, Sasebo, Japan Abigail F.- 17, Bryceville, FL Charlotte G.- 17, Chesterbrook, PA Julian H.- 17, Georgetown, TX Katelyn J.- 17, Leonardtown, MD Ethan L.- 16, Miami, FL Hadi S.- 16, San Antonio, TX Bianca V.- 15, Lakeside, CA Ayla Z.- 18, King George, VA Grace Z.- 16, King George, VA Space Force Abigail A.- 18, Colorado Springs, CO Shu Xian Mila B.- 17, Raphine, VA Kaitlyn C.- 16, Colorado Springs, CO Hadlee F.- 18, Gainesville, FL Brandon K.- 17, Cerritos, CA Olivia K.- 18, Littleton, CO Taylor S.- 18, Colorado Springs, CO Athena S.- 16, Satellite Beach, FL Joshua Y.- 16, Fairfax, VA







About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

