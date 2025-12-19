Operation Homefront Receives $7.5 Million Grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to Double Its Impact by 2030

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit dedicated to serving America's military families, has been awarded a $7.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. This transformative investment will accelerate Operation Homefront's strategic vision to double its impact by 2030, enabling the organization to help even more military and veteran families become stronger and more resilient.

Specifically, the grant will fund 14 capacity-building initiatives across key areas: programs, brand, revenue, people, and digital transformation—laying the foundation for long-term growth and sustainability.

"Military and veteran families are facing ongoing and increasing challenges in an uncertain world and we must do more for them," said Rear Admiral (ret.) Alan Reyes, CEO of Operation Homefront. "Thanks to the Lilly Endowment's belief and investment in our mission, we will be able to expand our ability to help the families we serve realize stronger, more stable and more secure futures."

Since 2002, Operation Homefront has served tens of thousands of families every year through relief and recurring family support programs, including its Critical Financial Assistance Program®, which has fulfilled more than 60,000 requests for assistance totaling more than $47 million since inception. The organization also offers rent-free and mortgage-free housing and family support programs, all aligned with its mission to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional, and social well-being.

The $7.5 million grant is one of 18 approved grants from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help build the capacity of military and veterans service organizations that provide direct support to the U.S. military communities. The grants further the Endowment's longstanding interest in helping organizations whose missions include honoring and supporting those who have served and are now serving in the military by improving the lives of service members, veterans and their families.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit Operation Homefront's website.

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. Although the Endowment maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana, it also funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion.

