Lt. Gen Mary O'Brien Joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Homefront , a leading national military nonprofit dedicated to serving America's military families, has elected Lt. Gen Mary O'Brien, USAF (ret), strategic consultant at the intersection of national security and emerging technology, to its national board of directors.

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, O’Brien will bring executive oversight to an organization managing over $40 million annually in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families.

"We are honored to welcome such an incredible leader and champion of military families to our board of directors," said retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Mary knows first-hand the deep level of commitment and sacrifice it takes to serve our nation and has actively worked to bring positive change for the families who choose to serve. That insight, compassion, and leadership will be invaluable as we work together to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families."

"Supporting our military and veteran families through every step of their service and transition is imperative," said O'Brien. "I am honored to join the board of Operation Homefront to apply my experience in organizational transformation and strategic oversight. My goal is to ensure we are maximizing our resources to deliver sustainable, scalable impact for the families who defend our nation."

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles for military and veteran families.

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, O'Brien will bring executive oversight to an organization managing over $40 million annually in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I warmly welcome Mary to Operation Homefront," said Karen Genneken, Chair of Operation Homefront's Board of Directors. "Service on our board is a natural continuation of Mary's impressive accomplishments and demonstrated dedication to positively impact and strengthen military and veteran families."

About Mary O'Brien:

Lt. Gen Mary O'Brien, USAF (ret), served for 34 years and commanded at every level of the Air Force and held multiple positions of great responsibility, including the Headquarters Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Cyber Effects Operations, and the Joint Staff Director of C4/Cyber and CIO.

Throughout her career, she championed the use of transformational technologies to ensure mission success while simultaneously identifying policy and culture changes needed to reduce barriers to service and improve the quality of life for service members and their families.

Mary currently provides strategic consulting on technology strategy and risk, serving on advisory boards for a diverse portfolio of companies spanning enterprise software, next-generation infrastructure, and autonomous systems. She combines deep technical fluency with executive leadership to help organizations navigate the intersection of national security and emerging technology.

Mary earned a B.S. degree in Chemistry from the United States Air Force Academy, and also holds a M.A. in Organizational Management from George Washington University, and a Masters in Strategic Studies from the Air War College.

Beyond her professional achievements, Mary is both an Air Force veteran and a longtime Marine Corps spouse, married to Brig Gen John Simmons, USMC (Ret). They reside in Arlington, Virginia, and enjoy traveling and spending time with their children, grandchildren, and two Golden retrievers.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org .

SOURCE Operation Homefront