2026 SIG SAUER Relentless Warrior Championship: U.S. Military Academy Takes Back the Title

U.S. Military Academy at West Point wins the 2026 SIG Relentless Warrior Championship

NEWINGTON, N.H., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER Inc, industry leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, optics, and ammunition was honored to host the 2026 SIG Relentless Warrior Championship (SRWC) at the SIG SAUER Academy. With eleven teams of one hundred and thirty-four competitors, the 2026 SRWC event marked the largest in the event's history.

Winners of the 2026 SIG Relentless Warrior Championship, U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Cadets from the Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Royal Military College of Canada, Texas A&M, The Citadel, US Naval Academy, University of North Georgia, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and West Point competed over two days among stiff competition. The event concluded with an awards banquet featuring retired SGM and Leadership in the Shadows author Kyle Lamb.

This year's SIG Relentless Warrior Challenge put one hundred and thirty-four competitors through ten challenging stages, testing their skills in marksmanship, teamwork, fitness, and leadership through mission focused themes. After two days of competition in some of the best weather to date, the US Military Academy at West Point was crowned the team champion.

"I am incredibly proud of the performance our Cadets delivered this past weekend. Coming out on top against ten other high-caliber schools and military academies was no accident. We emphasize that being a proficient shooter is only the baseline; the true requirement is the mental and physical fortitude to overcome any obstacle in their path," said Gary Salman, coach of U.S. Military Academy at West Point. "The lessons these Cadets learned this weekend are not confined to the range. These experiences build the operational capabilities they will carry into the Army as they assume leadership roles. Everything we do revolves around our core mantra: developing leaders of character who will fight and win our nation's wars."

Awards for the SIG Relentless Warrior Championship:

Team Finishes

First Place – U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Second Place – Virginia Polytechnic Institute

Third Place – United States Air Force Academy

Fourth Place – Texas A&M

Fifth Place – University of North Georgia

Individual Finishes

Top Gun Overall Champion: Lewis Hare – West Point

Second Place Overall: Gavin Vollmer – West Point

Third Place Overall: Robert Woertink – US Air Force Academy

Fourth Place Overall: Tyler Wade – Virginia Polytechnic Institute

Fifth Place Overall: Wojciech Wardęcki – West Point

High Lady: Kaia Gilfillan – RMC-Canada

Shoot-Off Winner: Thomas Nunnally – Texas A&M

Team Top Shots (highest finisher for each school)

West Point – Lewis Hare

Virginia Polytechnic Institute – Tyler Wade

Air Force Academy – Robert Woertink

Texas A&M – Thomas Nunnally

University of North Georgia – Jesse Shoemaker

US Naval Academy – Sam Reece

Virginia Military Institute – Alex Bodner

Coast Guard Academy – Dhiren Kettish

RMC Canada – Liam Septon

The Citadel – Ryan Bostanci

Merchant Marine Academy – Evan Hoang-Le

Spirit of the Warrior Award: Robert Farris – Virginia Polytechnic Institute

"SIG SAUER is proud to host this competition for the eighth year. I'm relieved that these cadets had a chance to compete in great weather for the first time in a while. They showed great resolve, competitive spirit, and leadership throughout the entire event. We tested their marksmanship and fitness in a landscape where they could experience the skills, stress, comradery, and teamwork that will help develop them as future leaders in the military and beyond," said Phil Strader, Vice President, Consumer Affairs.

For more information on SIG SAUER please visit www.sigsauer.com

About SIG SAUER, Inc.:

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.

Media Contact:

Phil Strader

Vice President, Consumer Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.