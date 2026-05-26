P320 CASE DISMISSED IN COLORADO FEDERAL COURT

Plaintiff voluntarily withdraws case after SIG SAUER shows the firearm cannot discharge without a trigger pull, marking the nearly 20th dismissal of a P320 case to date

NEWINGTON, N.H., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, optics, and ammunition, is pleased to announce that the United States District Court for the District of Colorado officially entered an Order on April 23, 2026, dismissing with prejudice the Jantz v. Sig Sauer Inc. P320 case.

Following two years of discovery presenting all evidence and allegations, the plaintiff voluntarily withdrew the case after SIG SAUER showed the P320 could not discharge without a trigger pull.

"We're pleased with this dismissal, once again confirming that there is no evidence that the P320 can discharge without a trigger pull, as the SIG SAUER testing and independent third-party analyses continue to show," said Kristen Dennison, counsel for SIG SAUER. "This outcome marks SIG SAUER's nearly 20th dismissal to date, and we are proud to continue to defend the P320 and the industry-leading technology behind it."

The plaintiff claimed the striker released from the sear due to the presence of debris inside the pistol and further claimed that the safety spring was missing. During the official inspection of the service-issued P320, the safety spring was present, contrary to the plaintiff's claim. Over the course of a two-year discovery period, SIG SAUER yet again demonstrated the P320 could not discharge without a trigger pull, whether from potential debris or any other cause.

An innovative striker-fired pistol trusted by the U.S. military, elite law enforcement, and federal agencies, the P320 is among the most tested, proven, and successful handguns in the world. It cannot under any circumstance discharge without a trigger pull, which has repeatedly been verified through testing by SIG SAUER, the U.S. military, law enforcement agencies, and independent labs.

For more information and accurate facts about the P320, please visit https://www.sigsauer.com/p320-truth.

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote-controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER Inc. has evolved and thrived by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information about the company and product line visit sigsauer.com.

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SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.