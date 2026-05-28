P320 CASE DISMISSED IN MASSACHUSETTS FEDERAL COURT

On the heels of Colorado court dismissal, Massachusetts plaintiff voluntarily withdraws federal case after SIG SAUER shows the firearm cannot discharge without a trigger pull

NEWINGTON, N.H., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, optics, and ammunition, announced today that after nearly five years of litigation the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts officially entered an Order on May 28, 2026, dismissing with prejudice the Ahern v. Sig Sauer Inc. case. The plaintiff, Mr. Thomas Ahern, abandoned his claims on the eve of trial and after years of discovery with SIG SAUER again establishing that the P320 could not discharge without a trigger pull. The case was dismissed without any settlement or payment.

"We're pleased with this voluntary dismissal. It is further recognition of SIG SAUER showing the P320 cannot discharge without a trigger pull, as established by SIG SAUER testing and multiple independent third-party analysis, including in this case testing conducted by the Boston Police Department Firearms Analysis Unit," said Aloke Chakravarty, counsel for SIG SAUER. "This outcome marks SIG SAUER's nearly 20th case dismissal to date, and we are proud to continue to defend the P320 and the industry-leading technology behind it."

The plaintiff initially claimed the P320, issued by his then-employer, Cambridge Police Department, discharged in his hand without a trigger pull when he pulled it out of his security holster in an enclosed van on May 19, 2019, surrounded by numerous fellow officers. The Cambridge Police Department investigated the incident and determined that Mr. Ahern's handling of the weapon violated numerous departmental rules and caused the gun to discharge in the rear of the van.

The Cambridge Police Department also sent the P320 to the Boston Police Department's Firearms Analysis Unit as part of its investigation. Its testing of the P320 led to the conclusion that "based on functional tests and test firing, [the SIG P320 pistol] is NOT susceptible to an accidental discharge." (capitalization emphasis included in the official report).

The P320 is among the most tested, proven, and successful handguns in the world. It is an innovative striker-fired pistol which has been selected as the handgun of choice following rigorous testing by the U.S. military and a number of other countries, including Canada, Switzerland, and Australia, as well as by elite law enforcement and federal agencies. It cannot under any circumstance discharge without a trigger pull—a fact which has repeatedly been verified through testing by SIG SAUER, handgun experts (including plaintiff's experts), and independent labs.

On May 26, 2026, SIG SAUER announced another P320 case dismissal from Colorado federal court. For more information and accurate facts about the P320, please visit https://www.sigsauer.com/p320-truth

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote-controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER Inc. has evolved and thrived by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information about the company and product line visit sigsauer.com.

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SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.