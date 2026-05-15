2026 Special Olympics USA Games Announces Opening Ceremony Entertainment Lineup, Tickets on Sale Now

Award-winning artists Demi Lovato and Jon Batiste will appear as part of the celebration marking the official start of the 2026 USA Games

MINNEAPOLIS, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demi Lovato and Jon Batiste will perform during the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games on June 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium, kicking off a weeklong competition that will bring nearly 3,000 athletes from all 50 states to Minnesota. The two-and-a-half-hour ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature separate performances from Lovato and Batiste, punctuating the evening's large-scale production with signature moments throughout the celebration, alongside entertainment and traditions at the heart of the Special Olympics movement. Tickets are available now at

https://gophersports.evenue.net/events/SO.

Demi Lovato and Jon Batiste will perform during the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games on June 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium (Photo credit: Jane Dylan Cody). Jon Batiste and Demi Lovato will perform during the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games on June 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The evening will feature the Parade of Athletes as delegations enter the stadium, remarks from Special Olympics Chairman Tim Shriver and the lighting of the cauldron to officially open the Games.

Lovato, known for her advocacy and championing individuality, will bring an electrifying performance of fan-favorite hits. "I've always believed that being unapologetically who you are is the most powerful thing you can do. I'm so honored to be part of a night that celebrates these athletes who embody their strength and individuality every day."

Batiste, whose "Stay Human" philosophy centers on connection and shared experience, will perform a set designed to bring the entire stadium together. "I am incredibly honored to curate and perform for the Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony. Let's celebrate the power of inclusion and the indomitable spirit of the incredible athletes competing this year."

The Opening Ceremony kicks off the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, taking place June 20–26 across the Twin Cities. Competitions will be held at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine, with more than 100,000 fans expected throughout the week. In addition to competition, fans can experience Fan Zones and community events that bring them closer to the athletes and the mission behind the movement.

The Games will conclude June 26 with a free Closing Ceremony at Huntington Bank Stadium, a celebratory finale featuring entertainment and the symbolic passing of the torch to the next host city. For tickets and more details about the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, competition and Fan Zone schedules, and volunteer opportunities, visit 2026specialolympicsusagames.org.

About the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games – scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine – is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions, and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of nearly 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports.

SOURCE 2026 Special Olympics USA Games