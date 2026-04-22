Experience the Magic Beyond the Medals: 2026 Special Olympics USA Games Announces Fan Zones Across the Twin Cities and Blaine

Minnesota's biggest celebration this summer is free — and everyone's invited

MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Minnesota will host one of the most accessible and exciting major sporting events in the country. The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will bring nearly 3,000 athletes from all 50 states to compete in 16 sports across the Twin Cities and Blaine, with free admission for fans.

Today, the Games are unveiling three free Fan Zones — high-energy gathering spaces where fans can celebrate the athletes, engage with the Games and be part of the action beyond competition. Everyone is invited to show up and experience the energy firsthand.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games are unveiling three free Fan Zones — high-energy gathering spaces where fans can celebrate the athletes, engage with the Games and be part of the action beyond competition.

Thrivent Fan Fest (University of Minnesota): Open June 21–25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located in the Maroon Lot outside Huntington Bank Stadium, the Thrivent Fan Fest transforms a 50,000-square-foot space into a high-energy outdoor gathering place just steps from competition venues. It brings together music, art, interactive experiences and community, creating a place for fans to celebrate the athletes and experience the spirit of the Games up close.

Live Music & Entertainment: The Sanford Health Center Stage anchors the experience with live music at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily from a rotating lineup of regional and national performers, including St. Paul and the Minneapolis Funk All Stars, Yam Haus, Kiss the Tiger, Bizhiki, The Voice finalist Kat Perkins and hometown favorite Nur-D. DJ Shannon Blowtorch, DJ Sophia Eris and DJ Dudley D keep the energy high throughout the day, while performances from 3 Strings and The Positones — talented musicians from the intellectual disabilities (ID) community — bring a powerful reminder of what these Games represent.

The Sanford Health Center Stage anchors the experience with live music at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily from a rotating lineup of regional and national performers, including St. Paul and the Minneapolis Funk All Stars, Yam Haus, Kiss the Tiger, Bizhiki, finalist Kat Perkins and hometown favorite Nur-D. DJ Shannon Blowtorch, DJ Sophia Eris and DJ Dudley D keep the energy high throughout the day, while performances from 3 Strings and The Positones — talented musicians from the intellectual disabilities (ID) community — bring a powerful reminder of what these Games represent. Interactive Fan Experiences: Nearly 30 partners, including Accenture and Bank of America, will host activations, giveaways and photo opportunities. From the "Bubble Factory," where fans power bubble machines on stationary bikes, to a custom trading card photo experience, every moment invites participation. Fans can also take part in the beloved pin-trading tradition across all three Fan Zones.

Nearly 30 partners, including Accenture and Bank of America, will host activations, giveaways and photo opportunities. From the "Bubble Factory," where fans power bubble machines on stationary bikes, to a custom trading card photo experience, every moment invites participation. Fans can also take part in the beloved pin-trading tradition across all three Fan Zones. The ID Makers Market: A curated marketplace featuring handcrafted goods created by members of the ID community, offering fans a chance to support and celebrate inclusive entrepreneurship.

A curated marketplace featuring handcrafted goods created by members of the ID community, offering fans a chance to support and celebrate inclusive entrepreneurship. Live Art Mosaic: Guests can help build a large-scale mosaic alongside artist Daniela Bianchini, with each tile contributing to a permanent legacy piece.

Guests can help build a large-scale mosaic alongside artist Daniela Bianchini, with each tile contributing to a permanent legacy piece. Celebrity & Mascot Appearances: Special guests, including Tanner Smith from Love on the Spectrum, Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders, USA Games ambassadors and mascots like Viktor the Viking and T.C. Bear, will make appearances throughout the week.

Beyond the University of Minnesota campus, the celebration continues with two additional Fan Zones designed to bring the energy of the Games to more communities across the region:

Fredrikson Fan Zone at National Sports Center (Blaine): Open June 22–25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As a major competition hub, Blaine will host five sports at the National Sports Center, with bowling taking place nearby at Bowlero. The Fredrikson Fan Zone extends that excitement beyond the fields, creating a lively, family-friendly space where fans can stay close to the action while enjoying a full slate of activities.

Visitors can grab a bite from local food trucks, explore partner activations and shop the USA Games Merch Trailer, while a DJ-led dance area keeps the atmosphere upbeat throughout the day. Interactive experiences, from a video game trailer and Bike Spin Art to a custom trading card photo opportunity, invite fans to jump in, while large-scale photo installations and a live mural by artist Pablo Kalaka add a creative, visual energy to the space.

The Fan Zone is also home to the Young Athletes Festival, taking place June 22 and June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering play-based activities for children ages 2–7 and their families. A dedicated sensory space and shaded areas ensure the experience is welcoming and accessible for all.

MDI Fan Zone at Mall of America (Bloomington): Open June 21–25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At Mall of America, the Fan Zone transforms one of Minnesota's most iconic destinations into an immersive, indoor celebration of the Games. Designed for fans of all ages, this experience brings the stories, history and impact of Special Olympics to life through interactive exhibits and hands-on programming.

Guests can explore the evolution of the movement, from the USA Games to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, including a torch display, while catching highlights from competitions on a large video screen. An official USA Games merchandise kiosk will give fans a chance to take home a piece of the experience.

Families can participate in arts and crafts, educational activities and "Toddler Tuesday" programming connected to the Young Athletes initiative, while also learning how to get involved with Special Olympics programs in their own communities. The space offers a welcoming, come-and-go environment where visitors can connect with the mission of the Games in a more personal and interactive way.

"This June, we aren't just hosting a sporting event, we're celebrating the opportunity to bring people together and showcase the power of inclusion," said Christy Sovereign, President and CEO of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. "Minnesotans have a reputation for showing up, and whether it's to volunteer or cheer, these Fan Zones provide the perfect place to convene. We want everyone, from neighbors down the street to visitors from across the country, to experience the energy and heart of these Games firsthand. If you're looking for a place to belong this summer, you'll find it here."

Information about the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and the official Champions App will be released in May. For more details related to competition and fan zone schedules, and to get involved by volunteering, visit 2026specialolympicsusagames.org.

About the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games – scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine – is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of nearly 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity to Minnesota to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a legacy of positive change.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With more than 4.6 million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and over one million coaches and volunteers in more than 200 countries and territories, Special Olympics offers over 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly 60,000 games and competitions every year.

SOURCE 2026 Special Olympics USA Games