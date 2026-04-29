Law Enforcement Torch Run® Final Leg for Special Olympics Launches Historic Journey to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

On foot, by road and across water, law enforcement and athletes unite on the road to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) Final Leg for Special Olympics, sponsored by Jersey Mike's Subs, today unveiled the route for the Flame of Hope's first coast-to-coast journey in USA Games history, set to begin one month from today.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® Final Leg for Special Olympics announces the route for the Flame of Hope’s first coast-to-coast journey in USA Games history ahead of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

Beginning May 29 at Soldier Field in Chicago, the birthplace of Special Olympics and home to the Eternal Flame of Hope, law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes will unite to carry the torch side-by-side across the nation, inspiring communities and shining a spotlight on inclusion, determination and the power of sport.

Along the way, the Flame of Hope will be carried through 13 states, across all time zones and will cover approximately 10,000 miles. The Torch Run will feature a national team of 73 participants, including 53 law enforcement officers and six Special Olympics athletes.

"This Torch Run reflects the strength of the partnership between law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes, and the powerful message that inclusion belongs in every community," said Mark McCorkle, Team Captain, LETR Final Leg. "From the officers and athletes carrying the torch to the supporters lining the route, every mile represents unity, determination and the belief that every athlete deserves the chance to shine."

From Chicago, the Flame of Hope will split into two national routes before reuniting in Minnesota. Route 1 heads west and south through Los Angeles (June 1), Sacramento (June 3), Seattle (June 5), Wichita (June 7), Dallas/Fort Worth (June 9), Atlanta (June 11) and Nashville (June 13). Simultaneously, Route 2 takes on the East Coast and Great Lakes with stops in New York City (June 5), Point Pleasant (June 6), Philadelphia (June 7), Harrisburg (June 8), Pittsburgh (June 9), Cleveland (June 11) and Detroit (June 12).

The paths converge in Minnesota, with both teams reuniting at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on June 14 to embark on a homecoming tour celebrating the state's heritage and the torch's iron ore-inspired design. The journey includes stops in Duluth (June 16), Hibbing, Brainerd and Alexandria (June 17), and Watertown, Rochester and Red Wing (June 18). Following a final push through Mall of America and Stillwater (June 19), the LETR Final Leg will arrive on June 20 at the National Sports Center in Blaine. In a final tribute to the state's lakes, rivers and outdoor heritage, the Flame of Hope will cross the Mississippi River by canoe before arriving later that evening at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus. There, the torch will ignite the cauldron and officially open the USA Games.

Supporters can follow the Flame of Hope's journey in real-time through an interactive route tracker with local ceremony details available at 2026specialolympicsusagames.org. Community members, organizations and fans can also join the movement by signing up to volunteer for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and staying connected as the countdown continues.

About the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games – scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine – is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of nearly 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity to Minnesota to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With more than 4.6 million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and over one million coaches and volunteers in more than 200 countries and territories, Special Olympics offers over 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly 60,000 games and competitions every year. Engage with us on: X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn. Learn more at SpecialOlympics.org.

About the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics is the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraising movement for Special Olympics, engaging law enforcement worldwide to champion acceptance and inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

SOURCE 2026 Special Olympics USA Games