Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

CHICAGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new research study focused on one of the most critical challenges in artificial intelligence (AI) is now underway. The 2026 State of Corporate AI Talent Study, developed by the AI Leaders Council, will examine how organizations are building, scaling, and adapting their AI workforce to support continued adoption and long-term success. The study results will be previewed at a complimentary webcast panel discussion scheduled for July 23, 2026, 1 PM CST (registration link below).

As many organizations move beyond early experimentation, the ability to effectively develop and deploy AI talent is becoming a defining factor in progress. This study will provide a comprehensive view into how executives are approaching workforce readiness, talent strategy, and the evolving structure of AI-enabled organizations.

The study seeks participation from AI Directors, Chief AI Officers (CAIOs), CIOs, CTOs, HR leaders, and other executives responsible for AI, data, and workforce strategy. Participants are invited to complete a brief, anonymous, and strictly confidential survey (estimated 5 minutes). Respondents will receive early access to the full study report and an invitation to a private executive discussion reviewing key findings.

The 2026 State of AI Talent Study will provide insights into:

Current levels of AI adoption and employee usage across the enterprise

How organizations are structuring AI talent strategies, including hiring and training

The most in-demand AI roles and hardest-to-fill positions

Key skill gaps limiting AI progress across technical and business teams

How AI is reshaping roles, workforce planning, and future hiring expectations

"The conversation around AI has quickly shifted from technology to talent," said Neil Brown, Executive Director of the AI Leaders Council. "This study will help executives understand how their peers are navigating AI workforce challenges, from hiring and training to long-term organizational design."

To take the brief, anonymous and confidential survey, 2026 Corporate AI Talent Study, link to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/the-state-of-AI-talent-2026

To register for the complimentary webcast panel, 2026 Corporate AI Talent Study - Webcast, link to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8511587146710609244/?source=news

ABOUT the AI Leaders Council

AI Leaders Council™ is a global platform and community for AI Directors, CAIOs, CTOs, CIOs and related executives focused on training and career development, best practice resources and programs, peer networking and more. Programs include the AI Innovators™ Interview Series, and strategic research studies including the annual Corporate AI Outlook™ Study, the State of Corporate AI Talent™ Study, the AI Spend Index™, and the upcoming AI 2030™ Predictions Panel. Resources include the AI Insiders™ newsletter, numerous webcasts and roundtable panels on trending topics, and informative articles and whitepapers. For more information, visit www.AiLeadersCouncil.org.

SOURCE AI Leaders Council