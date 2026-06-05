SUBARU EARNS NINE SPOTS ON IIHS AND CONSUMER REPORTS 2026 TEEN DRIVER VEHICLE RECOMMENDATION LIST

Recommendations based on evaluations from top safety and consumer organizations

Five models recognized as "Best" choices for teen drivers, including Crosstrek, Forester, Solterra, Legacy, and Outback

Subaru is Consumer Reports' Best Overall Automotive Brand for two years in a row

As of March 2026, Subaru has received 78 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards since 2013i

CAMDEN, N.J., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced nine models were jointly recommended by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports for both new and used vehicles for teen drivers.

Families looking for safe, affordable vehicles for new teen drivers or other young drivers can choose from among 45 used vehicles starting for less than $10,000 or 29 used vehicles for less than $20,000 in this year's list compiled by the IIHS and Consumer Reports.

2025 Subaru Forester

The recommendations are based on a comprehensive evaluation by both organizations on various criteria, including vehicle cost, vehicle type, size, reliability, emergency handling, braking distance performance, and safety ratings.

"We are proud at Subaru of America to offer a wide range of affordable and safe vehicles that families can trust with younger drivers, including the nine models listed in this year's report," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Value, safety, and affordability are at the heart of every Subaru, and we're proud to be recognized again by the IIHS and Consumer Reports in their annual list for teen drivers."

To make the list, all used and new vehicles must have average or better scores from Consumer Reports for braking and for emergency and routine handling. The vehicles must also have controls judged by Consumer Reports' engineers and usability experts to be neither overly complicated nor distracting. A "Good" rating by the IIHS in the driver's-side small-overlap front crash test is required as well.

Models designated as "Best Choices" must have headlights that earn a "Good" or "Acceptable" rating from the IIHS across all trim levels and must be equipped with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection that performs well in daytime IIHS track tests. New vehicles that made the list for teen drivers must be winners of the 2026 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards.

Used Vehicles: Best Choice

Subaru Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid (2019-2023)

Subaru Legacy (2020-2025)

Subaru Outback ii (2020-2025)

(2020-2025) Subaru Forester (2019-2025)

Subaru Solterra (2023-2025)

Used Vehicles: Good Choice

Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2014-2025)

Subaru Crosstrek (2016-2025)

Subaru Legacy (2015-2019)

New Vehicle

2026 Subaru Ascent

Subaru has eight Consumer Reports Recommended Models for 2026 and is the Best Overall Automotive Brand for two years in a row. The Subaru Crosstrek is the 2026 Top Subcompact SUV, and the Subaru Forester is the Top Compact SUV for 13 years in a row, according to Consumer Reports.iii

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from motor vehicle crashes through research and evaluation and through education of consumers, policymakers and safety professionals. IIHS is wholly supported by auto insurers. For more information from IIHS, go to iihs.org

Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports is a nonprofit membership organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer and healthier world. For 80 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers' interests. For more information from CR, go to consumerreports.org

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

___________________________ i www.iihs.org ii Models built after 10/2019 iii Consumer Reports does not endorse products or services

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

[email protected]

Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

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Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.