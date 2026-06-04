SUBARU OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2027 SUBARU BRZ

Latest generation of EyeSight® system on 2027 BRZ includes new wide-angle mono camera for larger field of vision

BRZ tS adds rear parking sensors for easier maneuvering into tight spaces

Dynamic 2.4-liter, 228-horsepower SUBARU BOXER® engine with power sent exclusively to rear wheels

Arriving at retailers in fall starting at $36,140 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2027 Subaru BRZ rear-wheel drive sports car. The 2027 Subaru BRZ will arrive at retailers later this year with a starting price of $36,140 MSRP. The lineup includes Limited and tS trim levels.

2027 Subaru BRZ 2027 Subaru BRZ

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine producing 228 horsepower sent to the rear wheels for a classic sports car feel. A 6-speed manual transmission comes standard on every Subaru BRZ, paired with a TORSEN® limited-slip differential to deliver maximum driver engagement. A 6-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters is optional on BRZ Limited models.

The 2027 BRZ carries over performance updates introduced in previous years, including a dedicated "Sport" mode for sharper throttle response and retuned electronic power steering for improved stability and maneuverability. On the BRZ Limited, standard black Ultrasuede® upholstery is paired with red leather-appointed bolsters and contrast stitching, while the BRZ tS features Ultrasuede® and leather-trimmed upholstery with blue accents and contrast stitching.

All 2027 Subaru BRZ models are now equipped with the latest generation of EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, including models equipped with a manual transmission. The system features a new wide-angle mono camera with a larger field of vision, and new rear parking sensors on the tS trim level to help maneuver the coupe into tight parking spaces. Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, and Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert enhance driver awareness and safety. Rear Automatic Braking is standard on BRZ models equipped with an automatic transmission.

2027 Subaru BRZ Limited

The 2027 Subaru BRZ Limited is available with a 6-speed close-ratio manual transmission or a 6-speed electronic direct-control automatic, starting at $36,140 MSRP. Standard features include 18-inch matte gray alloy wheels with Michelin® Pilot® Sport 4 summer tires for improved handling and traction, a TORSEN® limited-slip rear differential, keyless access with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED steering-responsive headlights and taillights, heated exterior power mirrors, and a standard "Sport" mode.

The BRZ Limited also features Ultrasuede® with red leather accents, dual-mode seat heater controls, and Subaru 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus System with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity. A performance-tuned 6-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission and Rear Automatic Braking is available for the 2027 Subaru BRZ Limited with the automatic transmission, which is priced at $36,990 MSRP.

2027 Subaru BRZ tS

Starting at $38,770 MSRP, the 2027 Subaru BRZ tS returns with STI-tuned Hitachi® dampers to complement the coupe's lightweight design, low center of gravity, and sharp handling. A Brembo® braking system features gold-painted 4-piston front and 2-piston rear calipers, along with larger rotors and pads, for a consistent pedal feel during braking. New rear parking sensors are also added to the Subaru BRZ tS for the 2027 model year.

Exterior details include red BRZ badging on the LED steering-responsive headlights, tS badging on the grille and trunk lid, Crystal Black Silica mirror caps and roof-mounted antenna, and 18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin® Pilot® Sport 4 summer tires. The cabin features black Ultrasuede® and leather-trimmed upholstery with blue contrast stitching and blue leather seat accents, an STI-branded start button, and a digital gauge cluster with cherry red accents. An exclusive STI welcome screen greets drivers upon startup.

The 2027 Subaru BRZ is assembled in Gunma, Japan.

2027 Subaru BRZ Model/Trim Transmission MSRP BRZ Limited 6MT $36,140 BRZ Limited 6AT $36,990 BRZ tS 6MT $38,770

Destination & Delivery is $1,245 for BRZ and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,395 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

[email protected]

Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

[email protected]

Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.