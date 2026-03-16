2026 Survey: As Inflation Pressures Persist, Americans Are Increasingly Relying on Credit Cards to Bridge the Gap

It's Credit Education Month and Debt.com's Survey Reveals 1 in 3 Americans Now Rely on Credit Cards for Everyday Essentials

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring the need for Credit Education Month, the national Debt.com 2026 Credit Card survey highlights a growing "survival gap" in American finances. The survey found that more than half (55%) of U. S. adults are now using credit cards as a primary financial lifeline to cover basic necessities such as groceries, rent, and utilities.

The findings spotlight a shift from credit as a convenience to credit as a necessity. According to data, 46% of respondents have completely maxed out at least one credit card, and 57% report that persistent inflation has forced them to carry a larger monthly balance than they did a year ago.

The survey shows a sharp rise in financial strain over the past 12 months. Americans carrying a five-figure credit card balance ($10,000 or more) jumped from 23% in 2025 to 29% in 2026. This is the largest year-over-year increase in three years.

"When nearly half of those who have maxed out their cards owe more than $10,000 and a staggering 15% are carrying balances over $30,000, we aren't just looking at a budgeting issue; we're looking at a financial emergency," says Howard Dvorkin, CPA and Chairman of Debt.com. "At these levels, the interest alone can become a barrier to financial stability."

Forty-one percent of respondents now report an average Annual Percentage Rate (APR) above 21%, up from 33% one year ago. Twenty-two percent of respondents do not know their current APR, and with average interest rates currently hovering above 24%, this lack of awareness can lead to a debt spiral where high interest outpaces the ability to pay down the principal.

In 2024, 56% of Americans said they would rely on credit cards during an emergency. That fell to 51% in 2025 but jumped to 61% this year—the highest level in three years.

Key Survey Findings:

Emergency Reliance: 80% of respondents who are already maxed out say they would still need to rely on credit cards if faced with a sudden financial emergency.





80% of respondents who are already maxed out say they would still need to rely on credit cards if faced with a sudden financial emergency. The Literacy Gap: Despite the financial pressure, 57% of respondents have never explored professional debt relief options, such as credit counseling or debt management plans.

On January 20, President Trump called for banks to cap credit card interest rates at 10% for one year and urged Congress to draft legislation to implement the proposal. The idea has sparked debate between consumer advocates and banking leaders over whether such a cap would help consumers or reduce access to credit.

Americans remain divided on whether the proposal could pass, but many believe it would provide meaningful financial relief.

36% believe the interest rate cap is realistic, achievable, and would be personally beneficial

35% say it would significantly reduce their debt

24% say the proposal is unrealistic

Only 6% worry it would make credit harder to access

Generational Differences

When it comes to potential financial impact, Gen X (43%) are the most likely to say a rate cap would significantly reduce their debt burden, followed by Millennials (38%), Gen Z (30%), and Baby Boomers (19%).

At the same time, inflation is pushing younger and middle-aged consumers deeper into credit card reliance.

Gen X (39%) and Millennials (42%) are maxing out cards at significantly higher rates than Baby Boomers (14%)





56% of Gen Z say rising prices have forced them to use credit cards to make ends meet





66% of Millennials report relying on credit cards to get through the month





62% of Gen X say inflation has pushed them to rely more heavily on credit

Millennials and Gen X are also carrying the largest balances, with 35% of Millennials and 31% of Gen X reporting credit card debt exceeding $10,000.

Unexplored Debt Relief Options

Despite elevated balances and widespread high-interest rates, nearly half (46%) of Americans say they have not explored debt solutions. Balance transfers and do-it-yourself strategies are more common than structured relief options such as credit counseling or debt settlement.

"A 10% cap or other legislative measures may provide future relief, but the immediate solution is education and aggressive debt management," Dvorkin added. "Knowing your numbers is the first step toward regaining control."

March's designation as Credit Education Month serves as a critical backdrop for these findings. Debt.com encourages consumers to use this month to review their APRs, evaluate their debt-to-income ratios, and seek professional guidance before their "lifeline" becomes a permanent liability.

For more information on the 2026 Credit Card Survey or to view detailed generational data, visit Debt.com.

About: Debt.com is a trusted source for consumers seeking help with credit card debt, student loans, tax debt, credit repair, and more. By connecting people with vetted financial professionals and educational tools, Debt.com empowers Americans to make smart money decisions and regain control of their finances.

SOURCE Debt.com