2026 Therap National Conference Day Three Keynote Session - Real AI, Real Solutions: Therap's Perspective on a Changing Technology Landscape for HCBS

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the premier provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services sectors, is excited to announce the Day Three Keynote at the 2026 Therap National Conference. This session, titled "Real AI, Real Solutions: Therap's Perspective on a Changing Technology Landscape for HCBS," will give attendees a unique opportunity to engage directly with Therap's AI experts about how AI is designed, implemented, and governed within the platform.

The discussion will focus on provider questions, practical considerations, and safeguards, offering insights into how AI can be applied responsibly to enhance workflows, data collection, and service delivery. Participants will gain a firsthand understanding of how AI is integrated into the Therap platform, including strategies to maintain compliance, security, and data integrity while improving operational efficiency.

This interactive round table will feature Karen Niedermeier, Fayonne Johnson, Jason Laws, and Will Sepesi, all of whom bring extensive expertise in human services technology and AI development. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, explore real-world applications, and learn best practices for leveraging AI to support HCBS providers and the individuals they serve.

The 2026 Therap National Conference brings together industry professionals for three days of expert-led sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. The event provides a forum to explore innovation, share insights, and prepare for the future of technology-enabled human services.

This session is part of the broader conference program, designed to equip agencies with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the evolving landscape of AI, technology, and compliance in human services. The event is exclusively for Therap customers, prospective clients, and invited guests.

For more information on the 2026 Therap National Conference, please visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/2026nationalconference/

