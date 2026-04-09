2026 Utah School Technology Report reveals statewide insights on school technology

Report examines device growth, AI readiness, and infrastructure needs across Utah's K–12 schools

SALT LAKE CITY, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connected Nation (CN) has partnered with the Utah Education Network (UEN) to release the results of the sixth Utah School Technology Inventory, a statewide summary of essential information about technology practices and deficiencies in Utah schools. For the sixth time in a row, the inventory achieved a 100% participation rate. The national nonprofit has collaborated with UEN since 2015 to monitor how technology is used across Utah's school districts and charter schools and to evaluate the availability of digital materials, devices, and platforms for teachers and students.

"For more than a decade, this inventory has provided Utah education leaders with the data they need to make informed, forward-looking technology decisions," said Max Gonzales, Project Manager at UEN. "With 100% participation from LEAs and charter schools again this year, we're able to see both the progress Utah has made and the emerging challenges—particularly around artificial intelligence."

Utah schools are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI), but most (59.3%) don't have an AI policy in place. "By incorporating innovative, forward-looking AI questions, we gained critical insight into policy readiness and classroom adoption across the state," Gonzales said. "This report ensures we are planning intentionally, equitably, and responsibly for the future of digital learning in Utah."

This one-of-a-kind inventory collected more than 95,000 new data points from 1,034 schools across Utah. The final report presents an overview of Utah's education system and includes a summary page for each school district and charter school statewide.

The inventory found that the number of computing devices per student continues to increase in Utah. Google Chromebooks are the most widely used computers that K-12 schools provide to their students.

Other key findings include:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an important topic of concern for many Utah educators, but school policies are still in the works. Most local education agencies (LEAs) have no policies covering their use of AI.

More than one-third of LEAs have not provided or endorsed any AI training opportunities for their staff or educators.

Utah LEAs are beginning to incorporate AI tools, with charter schools being faster to adopt AI tools for educators and students alike.

The Wi-Fi infrastructure in Utah schools is aging, while a growing number of Utah educators say they need more digital tools for their students.

Read the 2025 Utah School Technology Inventory Report

About the Utah Education Network: UEN is part of the Utah Education and Telehealth Network (UETN), which connects all Utah school districts, schools, and higher education institutions to a robust network and high-quality educational resources. UEN is one of the nation's premier education networks. Learn more at uen.org

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org

SOURCE Connected Nation