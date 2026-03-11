Connected Nation celebrates 25 years of service with its 15th Best Places to Work honor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) is once again named among the Best Places to Work by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. It's the 15th time the national nonprofit, which is celebrating 25 years of service in 2026, has received the honor.

CN was founded in Bowling Green, Ky., in 2001 and works with local, state, and federal leaders to close the Digital Divide by providing innovative solutions for expanding broadband (high-speed internet) access, adoption, and use to all people.

25th anniversary icon and Connected Nation logo

"Celebrating our 25th anniversary while earning our 15th Best Places to Work recognition is an incredible milestone for Connected Nation," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "This honor reflects the unwavering commitment and heart our team brings to closing the Digital Divide. For a quarter of a century, our people have been the driving force behind our mission — and their passion, innovation, and resilience are what make Connected Nation a truly exceptional place to work."

As CN celebrates this milestone year, the organization also has a yearlong series of activities planned to mark 25 years of service. One highlight will be a global world record attempt for digital skills training taking place in Louisville, Ky., on September 24 and 25. Head here to learn more: bit.ly/CNWorldRecord.

Best Places to Work honorees are selected through an assessment of each company's policies and procedures, along with the results of an internal survey in which employees provide anonymous feedback on company culture, benefits, and more.

"This award is especially meaningful in our 25th year," said Michelle Foster, HR Coordinator, CN. "Our staff works every day to build a supportive, mission-driven, and people-first workplace. They are the heart of Connected Nation, and this achievement is a direct reflection of their commitment and spirit."

Winners are placed in three categories: small, medium, and large companies. CN falls into the small employer category (15 to 149 U.S. employees) and is one of just 45 honorees statewide in that group.

The official rankings in each business category will be announced June 18 during an awards dinner held at the Center Bank Center located in Lexington, Ky. The highest ranking CN has received is 5th in the small company category.

This is the 22nd year for the Best Places to Work in Kentucky competition. The alphabetical list of all the 2026 winners can be found by clicking here.

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

