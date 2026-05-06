Connected Nation marks 25 years of impact with three national Communicator Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN), a national nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to technology and digital opportunity, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with major national recognition, earning three Communicator Awards for excellence in podcasting and storytelling that advances digital inclusion.

The honors include one Award of Excellence—the Communicator Awards' highest distinction—and two Awards of Distinction, recognizing CN for exceptional work in the highly competitive fields of marketing, communications, and creative media.

"As we mark 25 years of Connected Nation's mission, these awards are especially meaningful," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "They affirm that clear, human‑centered storytelling still matters—and that stories about access, equity, and opportunity can stand shoulder‑to‑shoulder with work produced by some of the largest and most influential organizations in the world."

Presented by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), the Communicator Awards recognize excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. This year's winners span globally recognized brands and institutions, including NBC, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company, Pfizer, the U.S. Postal Service, National Geographic Society, and Special Olympics—placing CN among some of the most respected names in media, marketing, and storytelling.

"These honors reflect more than simply creative success," said Jessica Denson, Communications Director, CN. "They show that our mission-driven messaging is cutting through a crowded media landscape—and that stories about closing the Digital Divide continue to reach and resonate with audiences."

The 2026 recognition builds on Connected Nation's quarter‑century of leadership in digital inclusion, underscoring how the organization has evolved its storytelling alongside its mission—using podcasts, video, and multimedia journalism to elevate voices and solutions that move communities forward.

Award of Excellence

Connected Nation received a 2026 Communicator Award of Excellence in the Individual Episodes – Science & Technology category for an episode of the Connected Nation Podcast, which explores how technology intersects with access, equity, and everyday life.

Credits:

Executive Producer & Host: Jessica Denson

Editor: Lily McCoy

Editor & Writer: Kailynn Bannon

Two Awards of Distinction

Connected Nation also earned two 2026 Communicator Awards of Distinction for the story "A Journey of Digital Inclusion: Meet the 2025 Student Broadband Hero Award Winner," honored in both:

General – Non ‑ Profit

General – Causes & Awareness

The piece spotlights real‑world impact through storytelling that centers people, community, and the transformative power of connectivity.

Credits:

Reporter & Producer: Jessica Denson

Judged by AIVA, whose members include leaders from PepsiCo, Accenture, NASA/JPL, FedEx, Netflix, and National Geographic Society, the Communicator Awards are known for their rigorous evaluation process and emphasis on work that breaks through today's crowded content landscape.

To view all 32nd Annual Communicator Award winners, visit the Communicator Awards Winners Gallery by clicking here.

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

SOURCE Connected Nation