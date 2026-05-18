IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia's all-new 2027 Telluride X-Pro was named the best three-row family SUV by the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) after competing in the association's annual Mudfest event. The annual competition brings together NWAPA journalist members from across the region to evaluate a wide variety of the industry's SUVs based on off-road and everyday driving conditions.

2027 Kia Telluride Named Best Three-Row Family SUV by the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA)

"Kia has a long history with NWAPA and that the 2027 Telluride was named best three-row family SUV by this esteemed group of journalists is an honor for the model and the brand overall," said Russell Wager, vice president marketing, Kia America. "This award is proof that the second-generation Telluride improved upon the wildly popular first generation and continues to offer versatile design, interior space, available technology and X-Pro's enhanced off-road capabilities that today's savvy customers are looking for in a three-row SUV."

The all-new 2027 Kia Telluride arrived in Kia showrooms earlier this year with its first-ever available turbocharged powertrain and expanded X-Pro capability, marking the next chapter for Kia's flagship three-row SUV. Designed, engineered and equipped specifically for U.S. consumers, the second-generation Telluride is confident in stance and more refined in execution, building on the presence that helped define the nameplate.

The NWAPA Mudfest competition is now in its 32nd year, and its journalists have been evaluating outdoor activity vehicles since the early days of the modern SUV era. This year's two-day event hosted 18 NWAPA media members evaluating 18 crossovers, SUVs, and pickups on specially prepared courses at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington.

NWAPA members evaluate the vehicles in real-world conditions, both on- and off-road, and the results reflect how well the vehicles perform across a multitude of driving situations. Day One testing involves on-pavement courses designed to evaluate acceleration, handling, braking, and road dynamics. Day Two is run on a custom-designed course focused on off-pavement performance, evaluating traction, ground clearance, suspension articulation, and advances in off-road technology.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America