2027 KIA TELLURIDE X-PRO NAMED BEST WINTER FAMILY UTILITY VEHICLE OF NEW ENGLAND BY NEW ENGLAND MOTOR PRESS ASSOCIATION

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro has been named the 2026 Best Winter Family Utility Vehicle of New England by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) as part of the organization's annual Winter Vehicle Awards program. The award recognizes vehicles that excel in the challenging weather, road conditions, and terrain that define the New England driving experience.

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro Named 2026 Best Winter Family Utility Vehicle of New England by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA).

The Telluride X-Pro earned top honors following extensive evaluation and year-round testing by NEMPA's membership of automotive journalists, content creators, and industry experts throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

"The all-new 2027 Kia Telluride has been exceptionally well received by both customers and automotive media. This recognition from NEMPA further validates its strength in one of the industry's most important segments," said Eric Watson, Vice President of Sales, Kia America. "With rugged all-wheel-drive capability, advanced technology, and family-focused versatility, the Telluride X-Pro is designed to help drivers confidently tackle everything from daily commutes to challenging winter conditions."

Presented annually by NEMPA, the Winter Vehicle Awards honor vehicles that demonstrate exceptional capability, safety, comfort, and performance in one of the nation's most demanding driving environments.

"Members of the New England Motor Press Association take great pride in honoring those vehicles that have showed outstanding performance in our New England market – shaped by weather, road conditions and terrain that's unlike any other in the country," said Zane Merva, President, New England Motor Press Association.

Designed and assembled1 in the United States, the all-new 2027 Telluride continues to build on the success of Kia's flagship three-row SUV with increased capability, advanced technology, bold styling, and enhanced passenger comfort. The Telluride X-Pro further elevates the model's all-weather confidence with upgraded multi-terrain capability, enhanced traction technologies, increased ground clearance, and a suite of features designed for drivers who seek adventure without sacrificing family practicality.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2026. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America