20th Anniversary of Customer Contact Week Kicks Off & CCW Excellence Awards Winners Announced
The World's Largest Customer Contact Event Convenes for a Week of Learning, Networking & Thought-Sharing in Las Vegas
Jun 26, 2019, 11:22 ET
LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week is celebrating 20 years of CCW and groundbreaking industry growth and innovation. The 20th anniversary kicked off with 2,500+ customer contact executives, 250+ expert speakers and 200 sponsors at The Mirage in Las Vegas.
The 2019 CCW Keynote Headliners include Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Chairman & CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises; Ambassador Nancy Brinker, Founder, Susan G. Komen Foundation; Tony Hsieh, CEO, Zappos; Shep Hyken, Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations; and Sasha Chatani Lucas, Omni Customer Experiences, Verizon.
The CCW Excellence Awards Gala, hosted by Five9 on Tuesday, June 25th, celebrated individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and CX excellence. Winners across 11 categories were announced and recognized for their superior thinking, creativity and execution across the full spectrum of call center functions. The evening's entertainment was Frank Caliendo, celebrity comedian featured on Fox NFL Sunday Pregame, ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown, MadTV, and Comedy Central & TBS specials.
End-User Categories:
Customer Contact Leader of the Year
- Winner: Holly O'Neill – Bank of America
- Runner-Up: Aileen Allkins – Microsoft
- Honorable Mentions:
- Christy Benskin – United Healthcare Group
- Randy DeCoursey – Allstate Insurance Company
- Tim Heidemann – College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving
Best in Class Contact Center (under 99 seats)
- Winner: College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving
- Runner-Up: Northwestern Mutual
- Honorable Mentions:
- Gant Travel
- Marm Assistance
- RoamRight, an Arch Brand
Best in Class Contact Center (100-199 seats)
- Winner: Bullhorn
- Runner-Up: Idaho Central Credit Union
- Honorable Mentions:
- Bark
- Showdown Displays
- Valvoline
Best in Class Contact Center (over 200 seats)
- Winner: Electronic Arts
- Runner-Up: TIAA
- Honorable Mentions:
- Agilent Technologies
- Backcountry.com
- UPMC
Best Training & Development Program
- Winner: Microsoft
- Runner-Up: Samsung Electronics America
- Honorable Mentions:
- Agilent Technologies
- First American Title – SMS Division
- UPMC Health Plan
Best Contact Center Culture
- Winner: Electronic Arts
- Runner-Up: Southwest Airlines
- Honorable Mentions:
- Bark
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- United Healthcare
Vendor Categories:
BPO of the Year
- Winner: Alorica
- Runner-Up: Sitel Group
- Honorable Mentions:
- Acquire BPO
- Etech Global Services
- GlowTouch
Training & Development Solution of the Year
- Winner: ProcedureFlow
- Runner-Up: Etech Global Services
- Honorable Mentions:
- Alorica
- EducationFolder LLC
- TTEC
Omnichannel Solution of the Year
- Winner: Genesys
- Runner-Up: Clarabridge
- Honorable Mentions:
- Bright Pattern
- Nuance Communications
- Verint
Workforce Optimization Solution of the Year
- Winner: Verint
- Runner-Up: OpenText
- Honorable Mentions:
- Noble Systems
- Nuance Communications
- Start2Star Communications
Disruptive Technology of the Year
- Winner: Cogito Corp.
- Runner-Up: LIMITLESS Technology Limited
- Honorable Mentions:
- Etech Insights
- Lightico
- Unbabel
Premium sponsors include Genesys, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Five9, Avaya, LiveVox, EdgeVerve, Edify, and Ada.
"We're thrilled to be back in Las Vegas, celebrating 20 years of CCW with the largest gathering of customer contact executives in the world," said Mario Matulich, Executive Director, Customer Management Practice. "It's an especially exciting time for CCW, as we've officially outgrown our current home at The Mirage. We'll be moving to Caesar's Forum in 2020, to create an even bigger, better, more valuable experience for the customer contact industry."
For the latest news and CCW developments, follow us at @custcontactweek #CustomerContactWeek #CCWVegas19
About CCW: Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. With an optimized balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018 we introduced our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.
About the Customer Management Practice:
The Customer Management Practice enables better navigation of the continually changing customer management sector by keeping professionals informed on the latest industry trends, drivers, and evolving initiatives through our extensive market research, reporting, and unparalleled events.
SOURCE CCW: Customer Contact Week
