20th Anniversary of Customer Contact Week Kicks Off & CCW Excellence Awards Winners Announced

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week is celebrating 20 years of CCW and groundbreaking industry growth and innovation. The 20th anniversary kicked off with 2,500+ customer contact executives, 250+ expert speakers and 200 sponsors at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

The 2019 CCW Keynote Headliners include Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Chairman & CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises; Ambassador Nancy Brinker, Founder, Susan G. Komen Foundation; Tony Hsieh, CEO, Zappos; Shep Hyken, Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations; and Sasha Chatani Lucas, Omni Customer Experiences, Verizon.

The CCW Excellence Awards Gala, hosted by Five9 on Tuesday, June 25th, celebrated individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and CX excellence. Winners across 11 categories were announced and recognized for their superior thinking, creativity and execution across the full spectrum of call center functions. The evening's entertainment was Frank Caliendo, celebrity comedian featured on Fox NFL Sunday Pregame, ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown, MadTV, and Comedy Central & TBS specials.

End-User Categories:

Customer Contact Leader of the Year

Winner: Holly O'Neill – Bank of America

Runner-Up: Aileen Allkins – Microsoft

Honorable Mentions:

Christy Benskin – United Healthcare Group

Randy DeCoursey – Allstate Insurance Company

Tim Heidemann – College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

Best in Class Contact Center (under 99 seats)

Winner: College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

Runner-Up: Northwestern Mutual

Honorable Mentions:

Gant Travel



Marm Assistance



RoamRight, an Arch Brand

Best in Class Contact Center (100-199 seats)

Winner: Bullhorn

Runner-Up: Idaho Central Credit Union

Honorable Mentions:

Bark



Showdown Displays



Valvoline

Best in Class Contact Center (over 200 seats)

Winner: Electronic Arts

Runner-Up: TIAA

Honorable Mentions:

Agilent Technologies



Backcountry.com



UPMC

Best Training & Development Program

Winner: Microsoft

Runner-Up: Samsung Electronics America

Honorable Mentions:

Agilent Technologies



First American Title – SMS Division



UPMC Health Plan

Best Contact Center Culture

Winner: Electronic Arts

Runner-Up: Southwest Airlines

Honorable Mentions:

Bark



Navy Federal Credit Union



United Healthcare

Vendor Categories:

BPO of the Year

Winner: Alorica

Runner-Up: Sitel Group

Honorable Mentions:

Acquire BPO



Etech Global Services



GlowTouch

Training & Development Solution of the Year

Winner: ProcedureFlow

Runner-Up: Etech Global Services

Honorable Mentions:

Alorica



EducationFolder LLC



TTEC

Omnichannel Solution of the Year

Winner: Genesys

Runner-Up: Clarabridge

Honorable Mentions:

Bright Pattern



Nuance Communications



Verint

Workforce Optimization Solution of the Year

Winner: Verint

Runner-Up: OpenText

Honorable Mentions:

Noble Systems



Nuance Communications



Start2Star Communications

Disruptive Technology of the Year

Winner: Cogito Corp.

Runner-Up: LIMITLESS Technology Limited

Honorable Mentions:

Etech Insights



Lightico



Unbabel

Premium sponsors include Genesys, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Five9, Avaya, LiveVox, EdgeVerve, Edify, and Ada.

"We're thrilled to be back in Las Vegas, celebrating 20 years of CCW with the largest gathering of customer contact executives in the world," said Mario Matulich, Executive Director, Customer Management Practice. "It's an especially exciting time for CCW, as we've officially outgrown our current home at The Mirage. We'll be moving to Caesar's Forum in 2020, to create an even bigger, better, more valuable experience for the customer contact industry."

About CCW: Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. With an optimized balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018 we introduced our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.

About the Customer Management Practice:

The Customer Management Practice enables better navigation of the continually changing customer management sector by keeping professionals informed on the latest industry trends, drivers, and evolving initiatives through our extensive market research, reporting, and unparalleled events.

