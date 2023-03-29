20th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces Full Agenda: Driving Digital Resilience in a Turbulent World

Speakers include MIT Thought Leaders and top executives from Apollo, McKinsey and Thoughtworks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium , the nation's premier CIO conference, will bring CIOs and digital business executives together to learn, engage and network around the theme of Driving Digital Resilience in a Turbulent World at its 20th annual Symposium, taking place on May 15-16, 2023 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The full agenda , including all keynote addresses, panels and speakers is now publicly available and registration is open.

The Symposium will feature the following keynote addresses:

"CIO as Chief Regulation Officer: Managing the Organizational Impact of the New Cybersecurity Regulations" Speaker: Prof. Stuart Madnick , Co-Founder, Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS)

Speaker: Aamer Baig, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, and global leader of McKinsey Technology "The Impact of AI on Jobs and the Economy" Speaker: David Autor , Professor of Economics, MIT

The event will also feature interactive panel discussions and fireside chats led by CIOs, technology executives and MIT thought leaders. The full Symposium agenda is available here and highlights include:

Fireside Chat: "Tech Transformation in Uncertain Times " Moderator Gayatri Shenai , Partner, McKinsey & Company will lead a fireside chat with CIOs focused on their stories about remaining competitive while navigating the current environment. Participants will explore their decision-making process for creating investments in core tech, how they're leveraging cloud, security and data to remain resilient and the ways they're attracting and retaining talent to build capable and diverse teams across the organization.

" Moderator , Partner, McKinsey & Company will lead a fireside chat with CIOs focused on their stories about remaining competitive while navigating the current environment. Participants will explore their decision-making process for creating investments in core tech, how they're leveraging cloud, security and data to remain resilient and the ways they're attracting and retaining talent to build capable and diverse teams across the organization. Panel: "Digital Enterprise: Leveraging Data to Improve Every Aspect of the Enterprise" Michael Schrage , Fellow, MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy will discuss how our digital revolution is giving us the ability to capture as data many aspects of the world that have never been quantified before. Data are now being generated by just about everything and everybody around us, including not only the growing volume of online and offline transactions, but also our web searches, social media interactions, billions of smart mobile devices and 10s of billions of IoT smart sensors. Data are enabling us to better understand companies, industries and economies, as well as to infuse information-based intelligence into every aspect of their operations and management. In addition, it's enabling us to analyze how the future might play out so we can make better strategic decisions. Beyond its use in improving the operational efficiency and financial management of companies, the data can now be applied to personalize customer relationships, as well as to create whole new classes of smart products and services. This session will explore the CIO's role in leveraging data across the enterprise.

The CIOs, CDOs, senior IT executives, technology innovators, practicing peers, IT partners and MIT academic thought leaders in attendance from around the world will have the opportunity to network and engage in interactive learning and thought-provoking discourse, while exploring topics such as leadership collaboration, cybersecurity, innovation, digital enterprise, AI and more.

With the purchase of this year's ticket, attendees will gain access to the full MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, including the early virtual CIO to CIO Series taking place on April 18, 25 and May 2 with moderators Shamim Mohammad, Executive Vice President & Chief Information & Technical Officer, CarMax; Vagesh Dave, Global Vice President & Chief Information Officer, McDermott Int'l Ltd.; and Wafaa Mamilli, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital & Technology Officer and Group President for China, Brazil and Precision Animal Health, Zoetis. These sessions are exclusive to Symposium ticket holders.

Ticket holders will also enjoy all the events taking place the evening before the panels. This includes the Innovation Showcase , highlighting 10 outstanding early-stage companies with cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to Enterprise IT; and the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award seated dinner where the 2023 Award Winner will be announced. Both of these events provide exceptional networking opportunities and take place on May 15 at The Royal Sonesta Hotel, 40 Edwin H. Land Boulevard, Cambridge, Massachusetts, at 4:30 p.m.

MIT Sloan CIO Symposium tickets include full access to the online community where sessions will be live streamed and viewable on computer or mobile device for virtual attendees joining from across the globe on May 16 beginning at 8:15 a.m. Eastern, as well as access to all 2023 Symposium recordings.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, click here .

