20th Century New York Mansion Joins The Ascend Hotel Collection

The 41-room Traditions at the Glen is located at 4101 Watson Blvd. along the Susquehanna River and 18-hole championship fairways once played by golf legends Ben Hogan and Patty Berg. Guests can play a round on the tree-lined course and wind down the day at the Tavern Restaurant and Lounge. Non-golfers may also enjoy the property's rolling hills and manicured greens on its full-sized footgolf course - designed for the increasingly popular game that combines elements of soccer and golf - or outdoor banquet and wedding venues.

Other top features of the Traditions at the Glen include:

Full-service spa with a one-of-a-kind Himalayan salt cave, infrared sauna, hair salon, and meditation rooms

On-site dining, including a delectable Sunday Brunch Buffet

18-hole golf course

Complimentary hot breakfast

More than 13,000 square feet of banquet and meeting space

Exercise room

24-hour reception desk

Late checkout

Traditions at the Glen is situated in the heart of Johnson City, a quaint town just minutes from the city of Binghamton, and provides guests with easy access to top dining and leisure attractions such as local art galleries, the Binghamton Philharmonic, and the Kopernik Observatory and Science Center — the largest public observatory in the northeast U.S.

The Ascend Hotel Collection currently has more than 250 properties open and more than 70 hotels in the pipeline worldwide. This year, the brand expects to open several hotels in major U.S. markets, including Brooklyn, N.Y.; Philadelphia; Long Island City, N.Y.; and Napa, Calif.

As a member of the Ascend Hotel Collection, guests of Traditions at the Glen can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com. Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights, airline miles, and more while staying at any of Choice's participating branded hotels.

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® global portfolio of unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 250 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Ascend .

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

