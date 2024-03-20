211 Million Gallons Later, Johnson Pump's Kasaï Impact Spotlighted on World Water Day

The 37-year partnership has empowered Congolese community, one drop at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of World Water Day on March 22nd, Johnson Pump, a distinguished industrial pump brand of SPX FLOW, celebrates more than 200 million gallons of water supplied to international communities in need. For more than three decades Johnson Pump has supplied the Christian Medical Institute of Kasaï's Good Shepherd Hospital, a vital facility in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasaï Central Region, with a continuous water supply. To date, the pumps have delivered 211 million gallons to the Presbyterian Community of the Congo (CPC) site.

The community uses Johnson Pump Multi-Stage Horizontal Centrifugal pumps to draw water uphill from the nearby Lubi River to support both the hospital and approximately 6,500 Congolese residents. As the United Nations commemorates the importance of water, these pumps operate in pairs to also support the local schools and university.

"Without these pumps, the hospital couldn't function. There's no other utility in the region that could support the hospital in the way that Johnson Pump does," said Good Shepherd Hospital surgeon, Dr. John Fletcher. Based in the U.S., Dr. Fletcher has volunteered in the region for more than 20 years, often doubling as both the on-site operational pumps manager and physician.

Why Johnson Pump Solutions:



Chosen for their remarkable efficiency, water from the Lubi River is pumped against gravity uphill from more than two miles away.

The water sourced from the river is collectively stored in an elevated tank before being redistributed to support the hospital and the neighboring community, used for general cleaning, laundry washing and bathing.

The Multi-Stage Horizontal Centrifugal Pump is ideal for high pressure applications, common in situations where slope or extended pipeline affects pumping efficiency.

Often a challenge for young girls, going to get water from the river at times prevents youth from attending school. With water more readily available, young girls have a better chance of learning.

"With a commitment to give back to the communities in which we operate, our South African sales team has proudly supported Good Shepherd Hospital and looks forward to our continued partnership in the future," says Johnson Pump Global Sales Director of Industry & Horticulture, Gerard Santema. "What some may see as a small donation, is making a major impact in delivering this precious resource to the community."

Johnson Pump, through its enduring commitment to innovation, reliability and social responsibility, continues to empower communities worldwide with reliable solutions for their water pumping needs.

