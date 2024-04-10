On National Pet Day, Manufacturers 'Paws' to Recognize their Role in Developing Premium Pet Chow

SPX FLOW shares its intricate process of crafting nutritious and safe pet food for faithful companions



CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What better day to celebrate our beloved furry friends than tomorrow's Pet Day, a time to recognize the significant role manufacturers like SPX FLOW play in ensuring the health and well-being of cats and dogs everywhere.

From sourcing premium ingredients to rigorous quality control measures, SPX FLOW prioritizes the health and well-being of pets at every step of the production process.

"In recent years, we've seen a growing awareness among pet owners about the importance of nutrition in their pets' diets," says Adil Andaloussi, Global Director of Key Accounts at SPX FLOW. "As a result, the demand for high-quality pet food has increased, driving innovation and advancements in pet food manufacturing."

The Purr-fect Formula:

Pet food manufacturing at SPX FLOW involves a meticulous process that ensures the safety, quality, and nutritional integrity of kibble.

Step 1: High quality ingredients are added-in and blended down into a slurry-like mixture Step 2: More extensive mixing at high speeds gradually then thickens the slurry Step 3: The milkshake-like consistency is baked, and the coagulation of meat proteins takes place Step 4: Efficient food dryers cool the kibble at a temperature and pace that preserves the ideal texture Step 5: To protect future batches, run the appropriate amount of cleaning fluid to clean and rinse the product line



Whether it's crafting nutritious recipes, conducting quality testing, or innovating new products, manufacturers play a crucial role in enriching the lives of pets around the world.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets.

