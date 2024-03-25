New Hydraulic Battery-Powered Pump Series Delivers Versatility and Portability

The high flow battery pump drives productivity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Team, a brand of SPX FLOW, has released its latest pump series designed to meet a variety of applications where portability is a must. The new PB43 Series Hydraulic Battery-Powered Pump offers a high flow, long battery life and a wide range of valve configurations.

The PB43 Series Pump meets an array of high-pressure tool applications requiring durability and performance, including the construction, MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) and transportation sectors. It is highly flexible based on the users' needs — a suitable replacement for electric, gas or air-powered configurations, and offers high working flows at the users' choice of pressure per square inch (PSI).

To learn more about the Power Team PB43 Series Hydraulic Battery-Powered Pump, visit: https://www.info.spxflow.com/en-us/power-team-pb43

Designed for lifting, lowering, spreading, nut splitting, bending, cutting and crimping, the PB43 Series Pump provides power, performance, portability and safety, featuring:

Increased flow performance with a lower amp draw, helping increase the battery life

Lower operating noise, which allows for a wider variety of applications and usage

Updated platform design accommodating the highest flow in a lightweight package, allowing the customer to configure the pump with their valve of choice

Hand control pendant design with operator comfort in mind to reduce fatigue

David Lundquist, Global Product Manager of SPX FLOW Power Team: "We've taken our most reliable pump and given it ultimate portability, flexibility and usability for some of our toughest customer applications and environments. The PB43 Series Pump's long life and leading-edge battery technology is the perfect pairing of power and high flow, which is the configuration our customers demand."

