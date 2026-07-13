22,000 UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA TEAMSTERS RATIFY STRONGEST CONTRACT EVER

99% Vote Yes to Secure Economic Gains, Strengthened Protections

OAKLAND, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 10 months of intense bargaining, Teamsters Local 2010 members in the statewide Clerical and Allied Services (CX) bargaining unit at the University of California (UC) have overwhelmingly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement. The CX unit is made up of more than 22,000 clerical workers and administrative professionals at all UC campuses and medical centers throughout the state of California.

"This agreement is better than anything we've ever dreamed of and is the best deal I have seen in 28 years as a member of the CX unit," said Toni Mendicino, an administrative officer 2 at UC Berkeley and Local 2010 steward. "This sets a standard for public employers across the country and is incredibly meaningful for us — the lucky clericals, childcare workers, and cashiers — who make the UC succeed!"

The new contract provides unprecedented economic gains and benefit protections, including an immediate seven percent raise retroactive to July 1, a $1,500 lump-sum ratification payment, compounded raises totaling an average of 37 percent over the five years of the agreement, and a longevity bonus. The contract also contains numerous other improvements, such as stronger caps on increases to workers' health care premiums, employer-provided subsidies for certain health plans, caps on parking fee increases, an additional paid personal day for all workers, and three additional days of bereavement leave.

"This historic contract represents the strongest collective bargaining agreement in the history of the CX unit," said Jason Rabinowitz, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 2010. "We won by standing together as Teamsters and building our union into a powerhouse for workers' rights. Congratulations to all our members and our elected bargaining team for their strength and determination. When we fight, we win!"

Teamsters Local 2010 represents 28,000 hard-working employees at the University of California system, the California State University system, and the Los Angeles Unified School District. We are affiliated with the 1.3 million members of the Teamsters Union across the United States and Canada. Learn more at teamsters2010.org.

Contact:

Aimee Baror, (213) 220-0538

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2010